If Taylor Swift's happy, we're happy!

During a rainy show on the Foxborough, Massachusetts stop of Swift's Eras Tour, the "Anti-Hero" singer spoke to fans who weathered the storm to see her perform. In videos captured by fans and shared on social media, Swift said she's the happiest she's been in her life.

"I kind of feel like telling you, I don't know, I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before," Swift gushed to concertgoers at Gillette Stadium. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

She continued, before playing her hit, "Question...?," "It's not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense, so I thought I'd play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories."

The rare insight into Swift's personal life comes amid her new romance with Matty Healy. The "Bad Blood" singer and Healy have been hanging out since May, after the two were first spotted in Nashville.

📹 | “I’ve just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life… it’s not just the tour… my life finally feels like it makes sense… so I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories”



-Taylor Swift before “Question…?”#FoxboroughTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/sk67oHdck4 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLA) May 21, 2023

At the time, a source told ET that Swift is "enjoying her time with Matty."

"Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history," the source explained, "so there's a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement."

Another source told ET, "Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Since then, the pair have been spending a lot of time together, with the duo most recently seen exiting the Electric Lady recording studio together last week.

Healy has also been on hand for at least six dates of Swift's Eras tour, with the "About You" singer being seen sitting with Swift's father at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Healy also took the stage that same night to join the opening act, Phoebe Bridgers.

The news of their budding romance comes a month after ET exclusively broke the news that Swift and Joe Alwyn ended their six-year relationship. Shortly after the split, a source told ET that Swift "has moved on from Joe and is feeling great and confident."

So far, neither Swift nor Healy have publicly spoken out about the status of their relationship.

