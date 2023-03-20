What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, From Sequins and Cowboy Boots to Stadium-Approved Clear Bags
Taylor Swift's record-breaking (and Ticketmaster-breaking) Eras Tour finally kicked off this past weekend, and it's safe to say we're experiencing some major FOMO from the musical journey through Swift's illustrious career.
If you were lucky enough to score tickets to the highly coveted event, you might be wondering what to wear to the three-plus hour concert. Luckily, plenty of Switfies have posted their #erastouroutfits to TikTok — the hashtag has racked up over 150 million views — so we have plenty of inspiration to draw from. Naturally, Swifties are going all out for the concert with outfits nearly as eye-catching as Swift's herself: think lots of sparkles, fringe, and bright colors inspired by one or more of Swift's eras.
Whether you want to reference one specific album — pink and rainbows for Lover, golden Western pieces for Fearless — or find a look that encapsulates all of the eras, we've found the best pieces to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. From stadium-approved clear bags to cowboy boots, check out our favorite picks that will never go out of style.
We're getting major Lover vibes from this rose gold sequined mini.
Most stadiums are requiring clear bags for safety purposes, so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.
Embody the Victorian-inspired dresses from the Folklore and Evermore eras with this flowing maxi.
Mirrorball earrings are the cherry on top of a great tour outfit.
This embellished dress looks eerily similar to Taylor Swift's iconic AMAs dress.
Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.
This romantic lace corset is worthy of its own Love Story.
"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."
Pair this TikTok-adored romper with cowboy boots for a sweet look.
A shorter alternative to the classic cowboy boot, these ankle boots feature a small heel for some added height.
Pair this sequined long-sleeve with black bottoms for a Reputation-inspired look.
Complete your Reputation look with a snake choker, also available in silver.
You'll be able to stand comfortably for hours in these glittery kicks.
Enter your Midnights era with this metallic blue dress.
Handy Laundry's stadium-approved bag comes in pink, red, navy or black to match your outfit.
Speak Now to get your hands on this adorable dress in time for the Eras tour.
This silver blazer is the perfect statement piece.
This strapless jumpsuit is as stylish as it is comfortable.
Add this fringe belt to any dress or skirt for a fun pop of texture.
Because there's no such thing as too many sequins for the Eras tour.
This T-shirt, inspired by Taylor's 22 music video, is cute and comfy.
You'll feel like The Man when you score this sparkly sequin jacket on sale.
Elevate your look with a pair of sequin flare pants from Edikted.
We can't lie, this lilac corset top is giving us major butterflies.
No Taylor Swift-inspired look is complete without some of her favorite red lipstick.
