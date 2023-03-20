Taylor Swift's record-breaking (and Ticketmaster-breaking) Eras Tour finally kicked off this past weekend, and it's safe to say we're experiencing some major FOMO from the musical journey through Swift's illustrious career.

If you were lucky enough to score tickets to the highly coveted event, you might be wondering what to wear to the three-plus hour concert. Luckily, plenty of Switfies have posted their #erastouroutfits to TikTok — the hashtag has racked up over 150 million views — so we have plenty of inspiration to draw from. Naturally, Swifties are going all out for the concert with outfits nearly as eye-catching as Swift's herself: think lots of sparkles, fringe, and bright colors inspired by one or more of Swift's eras.

Whether you want to reference one specific album — pink and rainbows for Lover, golden Western pieces for Fearless — or find a look that encapsulates all of the eras, we've found the best pieces to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. From stadium-approved clear bags to cowboy boots, check out our favorite picks that will never go out of style.

