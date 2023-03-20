Shopping

What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, From Sequins and Cowboy Boots to Stadium-Approved Clear Bags

By Lauren Gruber
taylor swift
John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift's record-breaking (and Ticketmaster-breaking) Eras Tour finally kicked off this past weekend, and it's safe to say we're experiencing some major FOMO from the musical journey through Swift's illustrious career.

If you were lucky enough to score tickets to the highly coveted event, you might be wondering what to wear to the three-plus hour concert. Luckily, plenty of Switfies have posted their #erastouroutfits to TikTok — the hashtag has racked up over 150 million views — so we have plenty of inspiration to draw from. Naturally, Swifties are going all out for the concert with outfits nearly as eye-catching as Swift's herself: think lots of sparkles, fringe, and bright colors inspired by one or more of Swift's eras. 

Whether you want to reference one specific album — pink and rainbows for Lover, golden Western pieces for Fearless — or find a look that encapsulates all of the eras, we've found the best pieces to wear to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. From stadium-approved clear bags to cowboy boots, check out our favorite picks that will never go out of style

Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress
Lulus
Lulus Bring It Rose Gold Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress

We're getting major Lover vibes from this rose gold sequined mini.

$59
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
Amazon
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag

Most stadiums are requiring clear bags for safety purposes, so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.

$20$18
Free People You're A Jewel Maxi
Free People You're A Jewel Maxi
Free People
Free People You're A Jewel Maxi

Embody the Victorian-inspired dresses from the Folklore and Evermore eras with this flowing maxi.

$128
Tatuo 2 Pairs of Disco Ball Earrings
Tatuo 2 Pairs of Disco Ball Earrings
Amazon
Tatuo 2 Pairs of Disco Ball Earrings

Mirrorball earrings are the cherry on top of a great tour outfit.

$12
Simmi Petite Embellished Disc Detail Open Back Mini Dress
Simmi Petite Embellished Disc Detail Open Back Mini Dress
ASOS
Simmi Petite Embellished Disc Detail Open Back Mini Dress

This embellished dress looks eerily similar to Taylor Swift's iconic AMAs dress.

$148
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90$25
Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Unlined Lace-Up Corset Top
Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Unlined Lace-Up Corset Top
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Unlined Lace-Up Corset Top

This romantic lace corset is worthy of its own Love Story.

$70
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Revolve
Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."

$112
Princess Polly Love Galore Romper
Princess Polly Love Galore Romper
Princess Polly
Princess Polly Love Galore Romper

Pair this TikTok-adored romper with cowboy boots for a sweet look.

$68
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots
Amazon
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots

A shorter alternative to the classic cowboy boot, these ankle boots feature a small heel for some added height.

$60$48
Free People Gold Rush Long Sleeve
Free People Gold Rush Long Sleeve
Revolve
Free People Gold Rush Long Sleeve

Pair this sequined long-sleeve with black bottoms for a Reputation-inspired look.

$78
Women's Curved Alloy Cuff Snake Choker Necklace
Women's Curved Alloy Cuff Snake Choker Necklace
Amazon
Women's Curved Alloy Cuff Snake Choker Necklace

Complete your Reputation look with a snake choker, also available in silver.

$28
Keds Women's Champion Kate Spade Glitter Sneaker
Keds Women's Champion Kate Spade Glitter Sneaker
Amazon
Keds Women's Champion Kate Spade Glitter Sneaker

You'll be able to stand comfortably for hours in these glittery kicks.

STARTIN AT $90
Superdown Nellie Strapless Dress
Superdown Nellie Strapless Dress
Revolve
Superdown Nellie Strapless Dress

Enter your Midnights era with this metallic blue dress.

$78
Handy Laundry Store Clear Tote Bag
Handy Laundry Store Clear Tote Bag
Amazon
Handy Laundry Store Clear Tote Bag

Handy Laundry's stadium-approved bag comes in pink, red, navy or black to match your outfit.

$10
Styleword Spaghetti Strap Summer Dress
Styleword Spaghetti Strap Summer Dress
Amazon
Styleword Spaghetti Strap Summer Dress

Speak Now to get your hands on this adorable dress in time for the Eras tour.

$36$29
ASOS I Saw It First Metallic Oversized Dad Blazer
ASOS I Saw It First Metallic Oversized Dad Blazer
ASOS
ASOS I Saw It First Metallic Oversized Dad Blazer

This silver blazer is the perfect statement piece.

$96$77
Abercrombie and Fitch Strapless Split-Hem Jumpsuit
Abercrombie and Fitch Strapless Split-Hem Jumpsuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Strapless Split-Hem Jumpsuit

This strapless jumpsuit is as stylish as it is comfortable.

$110
Lulus Outstanding Sparkle Silver Rhinestone Fringe Belt
Lulus Outstanding Sparkle Silver Rhinestone Fringe Belt
Lulus
Lulus Outstanding Sparkle Silver Rhinestone Fringe Belt

Add this fringe belt to any dress or skirt for a fun pop of texture.

$28
Eliza J Sequin Fringed Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Eliza J Sequin Fringed Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Eliza J Sequin Fringed Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress

Because there's no such thing as too many sequins for the Eras tour.

$188
Not A Lot Going On At The Moment T-Shirt
Not A Lot Going On At The Moment T-Shirt
Amazon
Not A Lot Going On At The Moment T-Shirt

This T-shirt, inspired by Taylor's 22 music video, is cute and comfy.

$18
Anne Klein Women's Fixed-Sequin Collarless Jacket
Anne Klein Women's Fixed-Sequin Collarless Jacket
Macy's
Anne Klein Women's Fixed-Sequin Collarless Jacket

You'll feel like The Man when you score this sparkly sequin jacket on sale.

$99$59
Edikted Nola Sequin Flare Leg Pants
Edikted Nola Sequin Flare Leg Pants
Edikted
Edikted Nola Sequin Flare Leg Pants

Elevate your look with a pair of sequin flare pants from Edikted.

$74
Windsor Social Butterfly Mesh Corset Top
Windsor Social Butterfly Mesh Corset Top
Windsor
Windsor Social Butterfly Mesh Corset Top

We can't lie, this lilac corset top is giving us major butterflies.

$35
MAC Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo
MAC Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo
Ulta
MAC Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo

No Taylor Swift-inspired look is complete without some of her favorite red lipstick.

$22

