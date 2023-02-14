Shopping

16 Best Work Bags for Women in 2023 for Every Budget: Shop Styles from Coach, Samsonite, Everlane, and More

By Lauren Gruber
Whether you're commuting across town to the office or across the street to a coffee shop, odds are you're in the market for a good work bag. Having a purse that readily holds all your essentials, doesn't hurt your shoulder and looks good with any outfit can be a tall order, which is why we've done the work for you. No matter your style and supply needs, we've found the best work bags worth purchasing in 2023.

There are so many different kinds of work bags available, so be sure to consider your lifestyle when deciding which style is right for you. If you just need a cute bag that holds a laptop and maybe some pens, go for a simple tote style in sleek leather. Does your commute involve a lot of walking? A backpack may be your best bet for reducing shoulder strain and keeping your hands free. And if you tend to lug a lot of equipment back and forth from your job, a laptop bag with extra storage compartments is a non-negotiable. 

Starting at just $20, we've found the best work totes, backpacks and laptop bags for tackling your 2023 professional goals in style. Below, shop our favorite options from Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Samsonite, Amazon, Bottega Veneta and more.

Best Work Tote Bags for Women 2023

Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Tote

Smooth leather and matte gold hardware come together to make a sophisticated and elegant work bag. The Rebecca Minkoff tote is large enough for all your work necessities and could even work as a weekender bag for a quick jaunt.

$248
Everlane The New Day Market Tote
Everlane The New Day Market Tote
Everlane
Everlane The New Day Market Tote

If Everlane's tote bags are good enough for Meghan Markle, they're good enough for us. This style is made in Italy from eco-friendly plant-based leather.

$275
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote
Nordstrom
Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote

Beloved for its durability, Longchamp's Le Pliage tote has cemented itself as a go-to tote.

$155
Niction Corduroy Tote Handbag for Women
Niction Tote Handbag for Women
Amazon
Niction Corduroy Tote Handbag for Women

For a more affordable option that's just as adorable, we love this Amazon tote available in a variety of colors.

$20
Coach Brooke Carryall 28
Coach Brooke Carryall 28
Coach
Coach Brooke Carryall 28

Elegant and timeless, this Coach tote will elevate all of your office outfits.

$495
Bottega Veneta Medium Arco Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta Medium Arco Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta Medium Arco Tote Bag

If you're willing to seriously splurge on a luxury tote you'll wear for decades, we love the simplicity of Bottega's Arco tote.

$3,300

Best Work Backpacks for Women 2023

Michael Kors Valerie Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack
Michael Kors Valerie Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack
Michael Kors
Michael Kors Valerie Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack

This travel-friendly backpack is 100% leather and features a handy front pouch for easy access and plenty of pockets inside. Shop it on sale in olive green or black.

$358$139
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag
Amazon
Fossil Women's Camilla Leather Convertible Backpack Purse Handbag

This Camilla Backpack has it all — it's a convertible backpack, shoulder bag, and tote with enough space for a 13-inch laptop, planner, and other necessities.

$230$124
Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Backpack
Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Backpack
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Please Recycle Backpack

Made from recycled materials, this sleek backpack is the ultimate back-to-work essential. 

$82
Coach Large Court Backpack In Signature Canvas
Coach Large Court Backpack In Signature Canvas
Coach
Coach Large Court Backpack In Signature Canvas

This large, versatile backpack is the perfect size for taking your laptop to work, and is stylish enough to wear on weekends.

$498$199
Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Backpack
Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Backpack
Samsonite
Samsonite Mobile Solution Deluxe Backpack

Water-resistant fabric, interior and exterior pockets and a laptop sleeve up to 15.6 inches make this backpack durable and practical.

$100

Best Computer Bags for Women 2023

Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Ecosusi Laptop Tote
Amazon
Ecosusi Laptop Tote

Keep all of your essentials handy with this stylish laptop tote, complete with plenty of pockets to help you stay organized.

$57$53
Taygeer 17 Inch Laptop Bag
Taygeer 17 Inch Laptop Bag
Amazon
Taygeer 17 Inch Laptop Bag

If practicality is your top priority, opt for this waterproof messenger bag that fits up to a 17-inch laptop with tons of storage compartments.

$32
Kate Spade Knott Commuter Laptop Bag
Kate Spade Knott Commuter Laptop Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Knott Commuter Laptop Bag

With enough room to fit a 15" laptop and multiple pockets to organize everything, this tote is ideal for work — no matter where the day takes you afterward. 

$348
Samsonite Women's Spinner Mobile Office
Samsonite Women's Spinner Mobile Office
Amazon
Samsonite Women's Spinner Mobile Office

If all of your office supplies are a bit too heavy to carry on your shoulders, opt for a spinner laptop bag instead.

$175
Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag for Women
Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag for Women
Amazon
Lovevook Laptop Tote Bag for Women

"I have used this bag for 4 months now and have stuffed it full many times, putting a ton of weight on the straps and it is still in great condition!" raved one reviewer about this faux leather laptop tote. "It does not look very durable, but it has happily surprised me!"

$38

