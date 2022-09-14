If Beyoncé's latest album art, Emily Ratajkowski's TikTok, and Kendall Jenner's recent Instagram posts are any indication, Western-inspired style is back in a major way for fall 2022. While we're seeing plenty of wide-brimmed hats and bootcut jeans popping up, one of the easiest ways to embody Western style this season is the cowboy boot.

The cowboy boot has been around since the late 1800s when seen on ranch hands and horse riders and became increasingly popular in the 1980s after Ralph Lauren showed the style on runways. Princess Diana even had a penchant for wearing cowboy boots, famously pairing them with sweatpants and an oversized blazer. Recently, we've seen them styled with everything from mini skirts to denim shorts to midi dresses, adding an element of vintage Americana style to virtually any outfit.

To help you shop the style, we've rounded up 9 cowboy boots from Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS—all under $200. Want a traditional boot that real cowboys would actually wear? Go for Ariat's supportive, slip-resistant leather boots. Looking for a statement pair of shoes to make any outfit stand out? Pull and Bear's splashy red and white kicks are for you. Hoping to try the trend on a budget? These ankle booties are under $50. For even more options, check out our full list of fall-ready cowboy boots below.

Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot Nordstrom Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot Whether paired with a miniskirt or simple jeans, cowboy boots are an easy way to add to any outfit. This pair from Dirty Laundry features a two-inch heel, and comes in camel, brown and white. $100 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Score Kendall Jenner's Cowboy Style With These Western-Inspired Pieces

Beyonce Rocks Fringe, Stilettos and Cowboy Hat in 'Renaissance' Video

Shop an Extra 20% Off Crossbody Bags and Backpacks at Coach Outlet

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Fall 2022

15 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear

Coach’s Back-to-School Styles Are Here: Shop New Styles for Fall

Tory Burch’s Summer Sale Offers Discounts on Timeless Fall Staples