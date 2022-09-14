Shopping

Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski Love This Fall Footwear Trend: 9 Cowboy Boots for Fall Under $200

By Lauren Gruber‍
Cowboy Boots for Fall
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If Beyoncé's latest album art, Emily Ratajkowski's TikTok, and Kendall Jenner's recent Instagram posts are any indication, Western-inspired style is back in a major way for fall 2022. While we're seeing plenty of wide-brimmed hats and bootcut jeans popping up, one of the easiest ways to embody Western style this season is the cowboy boot.

The cowboy boot has been around since the late 1800s when seen on ranch hands and horse riders and became increasingly popular in the 1980s after Ralph Lauren showed the style on runways. Princess Diana even had a penchant for wearing cowboy boots, famously pairing them with sweatpants and an oversized blazer. Recently, we've seen them styled with everything from mini skirts to denim shorts to midi dresses, adding an element of vintage Americana style to virtually any outfit.

To help you shop the style, we've rounded up 9 cowboy boots from Amazon, Nordstrom, and ASOS—all under $200. Want a traditional boot that real cowboys would actually wear? Go for Ariat's supportive, slip-resistant leather boots. Looking for a statement pair of shoes to make any outfit stand out? Pull and Bear's splashy red and white kicks are for you. Hoping to try the trend on a budget? These ankle booties are under $50. For even more options, check out our full list of fall-ready cowboy boots below.

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon
Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 5,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90$45
Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots
Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots
Amazon
Ariat Heritage Round Toe Western Boots

For an authentic feel, go for these genuine leather boots from tried-and-true Western style outfitter Ariat.

$160
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots
Amazon
Globalwin Women's The Western Cowboy Cowgirl Boots

A shorter alternative to the classic cowboy boot, these ankle boots feature a small heel for some added height.

$48$33
Franco Sarto Liandra Cowboy Boot
Franco Sarto Liandra Cowboy Boot
Nordstrom
Franco Sarto Liandra Cowboy Boot

The stunning deep teal hue of these knee-high boots adds an unexpected pop of color to your look.

$200
Dingo Out West Cowboy Boot
Dingo Out West Cowboy Boot
Nordstrom
Dingo Out West Cowboy Boot

These leather boots come in four autumnal colors: orange, deep purple, black, and this cranberry shade.

$165
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Amazon
Dream Pairs Women's Riding Cowgirl Western Fall Pointed Toe Knee High Boots

For a more subtle nod to Western style, go for these sleek knee-high riding boots

$53
Pull and Bear Printed Stitch Detail Western Boots
Pull and Bear Printed Stitch Detail Western Boots
ASOS
Pull and Bear Printed Stitch Detail Western Boots

Make a statement in these splashy red and white boots, featuring a round toe and low block heel.

$90
Soda Women's Reno Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots
Soda Women's Red Reno Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots
Amazon
Soda Women's Reno Western Cowboy Pointed Toe Knee High Pull On Tabs Boots

For a trendier option, these white cowboy boots are surprisingly versatile. Pair with colorful skirts and dresses for a retro look.

$60$42
Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot
Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot
Nordstrom
Dirty Laundry Upwind Western Boot

Whether paired with a miniskirt or simple jeans, cowboy boots are an easy way to add to any outfit. This pair from Dirty Laundry features a two-inch heel, and comes in camel, brown and white.

$100

