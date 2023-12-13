Beyoncé's Renaissance tour took the world by storm this past summer and now the movie is dominating theaters. If you missed the tour, here's your chance to see it. Scoring tickets for the coveted concert may have felt tougher than Bey's Coachella training, but even if you were lucky enough to secure seats, you knew better than to show up to the Renaissance World Tour in a lackluster outfit. The same goes for the movie. If you don't know what to wear, you can never go wrong with tour merch, especially since it's on sale right now.

Merch lines were brutal, but Beyoncé and Amazon Music are here with more exclusive Renaissance World Tour merch that you can get on sale right now. The collaboration is coming to life over the course of four, distinct drops released throughout the North American leg of the tour. Drop 4.0 of the collection features a new Renaissance tee, tank, sweatshirt, and even a bath mat — but it's all selling out fast.

Shop 'Renaissance' Tour Merch

The final drop in the four-part collaboration between Beyoncé and Amazon features a five-piece, limited-edition edit. These never-before-seen styles are on sale and only available on Amazon. Shop the Beyoncé x Amazon Music Drop 4.0 below.

Beyoncé x Amazon Drops on Sale

Shop More 'Renaissance' Tour Merch

Though the recent reveal of Beyoncé and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing's Renaissance couture collection was exciting to see, some budgets don't allow for that level of flex. Plus, the name of the game is comfort for a concert that will surely encourage dancing from start to finish. That's why we've scoured every corner of the internet to find some Beyoncé concert outfit inspiration in order to source budget-friendly, non-restrictive clothing you can move in while looking like a work of art.

Renaissance's futuristic Western aesthetic gives us plenty of ways to take an outfit from basic to alien superstar. We're talking cowboy boots, plenty of fringe, metallics on metallics, and bustiers dripping in crystals. You can channel Bey's Club Renaissance outfit in head-to-toe silver, or take inspiration from the album cover with a glittering bra top.

Below, shop our favorite Renaissance movie outfit ideas from Amazon, Revolve, Free People, Urban Outfitters and more.

Disco Cowboy Hat Etsy Disco Cowboy Hat This disco cowboy hat is almost identical to the one Bey rocks on the Renaissance cover — just make sure to take it off during the show to avoid blocking the view! $200 $50 Shop Now

Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap Nordstrom Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap For the Club Renaissance party, Bey topped off her all-silver look with a matching headscarf. This shimmering option is nice and lightweight for the summer heat. $39 Shop Now

