Beyoncé and Amazon's 'Renaissance' Tour Merch Collection Is on Sale Ahead of Christmas

Beyonce Renaissance Los Angeles
Kevin Mazur/Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:31 PM PST, December 13, 2023

Beyoncé and Amazon have collaborated to release exclusive 'Renaissance' Tour merch. Shop Drop 4.0 is back in stock ahead of Christmas.

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour took the world by storm this past summer and now the movie is dominating theaters. If you missed the tour, here's your chance to see it. Scoring tickets for the coveted concert may have felt tougher than Bey's Coachella training, but even if you were lucky enough to secure seats, you knew better than to show up to the Renaissance World Tour in a lackluster outfit. The same goes for the movie. If you don't know what to wear, you can never go wrong with tour merch, especially since it's on sale right now.

Merch lines were brutal, but Beyoncé and Amazon Music are here with more exclusive Renaissance World Tour merch that you can get on sale right now. The collaboration is coming to life over the course of four, distinct drops released throughout the North American leg of the tour. Drop 4.0 of the collection features a new Renaissance tee, tank, sweatshirt, and even a bath mat — but it's all selling out fast.

Shop 'Renaissance' Tour Merch

The final drop in the four-part collaboration between Beyoncé and Amazon features a five-piece, limited-edition edit. These never-before-seen styles are on sale and only available on Amazon. Shop the Beyoncé x Amazon Music Drop 4.0 below.

Beyoncé x Amazon Drops on Sale

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Tee

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Tee
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Tee

$40 $24

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Marquee Tee

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Marquee Tee
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Marquee Tee

$40 $24

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatshirt

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatshirt
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatshirt

$80 $48

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatpants

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatpants
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Sweatpants

$75 $45

Shop Now

Beyoncé Women's Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Cozy Tank Top

Beyoncé Women's Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Cozy Tank Top
Amazon

Beyoncé Women's Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Cozy Tank Top

$45 $27

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch on Air Hoodie

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch on Air Hoodie
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch on Air Hoodie

Never forget where you saw Beyoncé with an exclusive hoodie featuring each city of the 'Renaissance' World Tour. 

$65 $39

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Icon Hoodie

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Icon Hoodie
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Icon Hoodie

From a cowboy hat to an alien superstar, the icons on the back of this grey hoodie represent moments from the tour.

$65 $39

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Summer T-Shirt

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Summer T-Shirt
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Summer T-Shirt

Grab this "Summer Renaissance" graphic tee to wear all season long.

$35 $20

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Alien Superstar T-Shirt

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Alien Superstar T-Shirt
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Alien Superstar T-Shirt

This "Alien Superstar" tee is too classy for this world.

$35 $20

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Sticker Pack

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Sticker Pack
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Sticker Pack

Adorn your laptop, water bottle, mirror and anywhere else you can think of with a pack of 16 Beyonce stickers.

$30 $18

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Virgo's Groove T-Shirt

Help them represent their love for fellow Virgo, Beyoncé. 

$35 $20

Shop Now

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Heated T-Shirt

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Heated T-Shirt
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch Heated T-Shirt

Heat up your winter with a sultry new tour tee.

$35 $20

Shop Now

Shop More 'Renaissance' Tour Merch

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch on Air Icon T-Shirt

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch on Air Icon T-Shirt
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch on Air Icon T-Shirt

America may have a problem, but this T-shirt with a photo of Beyoncé is nothing but perfect. 

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch On Air Dad Hat

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch On Air Dad Hat
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch On Air Dad Hat

Complete all your outfits with a Beyoncé-approved baseball cap that has RWT2023 on the back.

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch On Air Icon Tote Bag

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch On Air Icon Tote Bag
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance World Tour Merch On Air Icon Tote Bag

The front of this take-everywhere tote features Renaissance World Tour text and the back features a grid of Beyoncé tour iconography.

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Poster

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Poster
Amazon

Beyoncé Official Renaissance Poster

Though the recent reveal of Beyoncé and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing's Renaissance couture collection was exciting to see, some budgets don't allow for that level of flex. Plus, the name of the game is comfort for a concert that will surely encourage dancing from start to finish. That's why we've scoured every corner of the internet to find some Beyoncé concert outfit inspiration in order to source budget-friendly, non-restrictive clothing you can move in while looking like a work of art.

Renaissance's futuristic Western aesthetic gives us plenty of ways to take an outfit from basic to alien superstar. We're talking cowboy boots, plenty of fringe, metallics on metallics, and bustiers dripping in crystals. You can channel Bey's Club Renaissance outfit in head-to-toe silver, or take inspiration from the album cover with a glittering bra top.

Below, shop our favorite Renaissance movie outfit ideas from Amazon, Revolve, Free People, Urban Outfitters and more.

H:ours Sandy Top

H:ours Sandy Top
Revolve

H:ours Sandy Top

A row of crystals takes this simple black corset to the next level.

Urban Outfitters Kira Rhinestone Bra Top

Urban Outfitters Kira Rhinestone Bra Top
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Kira Rhinestone Bra Top

Take a note from the Renaissance album cover with a crystal bra top.

$39 $20

Shop Now

Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans

Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans
Edikted

Edikted Luna Faux Leather Flare Jeans

"I’ve gotten so many compliments on these pants," praised one five-star reviewer of these metallic flares. "They make your figure look great!"

$89 $36

Shop Now

Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

Pair a statement top with Abercrombie's best-selling jeans for the ultimate cool girl look.

$90 $68

Shop Now

WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag

WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag
Amazon

WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch Bag

Most stadiums are requiring clear bags for safety purposes, so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.

$20 $18

Shop Now

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket
Revolve

Superdown Raya Rhinestone Fringe Jacket

"So cute and goes with literally everything," said one happy reviewer about this crystal fringe-accented jacket. "A great way to elevate an otherwise basic closet staple."

Disco Cowboy Hat

Disco Cowboy Hat
Etsy

Disco Cowboy Hat

This disco cowboy hat is almost identical to the one Bey rocks on the Renaissance cover — just make sure to take it off during the show to avoid blocking the view!

$200 $50

Shop Now

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot
Amazon

Charles Albert Women's Embroidered Modern Western Cowboy Boot

Over 6,000 five-star reviewers love these vegan leather cowboy boots—and they come in nine different colors.

$90 $45

Shop Now

Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap

Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Metallic Lightweight Wrap

For the Club Renaissance party, Bey topped off her all-silver look with a matching headscarf. This shimmering option is nice and lightweight for the summer heat.

ASOS DESIGN Curve Embellishment Mini Dress

ASOS DESIGN Curve Embellishment Mini Dress
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Curve Embellishment Mini Dress

Turn heads in a bright green blouson mini dress.

$140 $105

Shop Now

