The best gender-reveal moment is one that doesn't end in a massive explosion leading to raging forest fire -- however, even better than that is when you can also get some help from the most famous person on the planet.

So for one couple at Beyoncé'sRenaissance World Tour in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday, when the iconic pop diva agreed to read out the reveal on stage in front of a full arena, it really took things to the next level.

During her big show at the RheinEnergieStadion, Beyoncé called attention to a sign one fan had been holding up to get the singer's attention, and she explained how she wanted to make the fan's wishes come true.

"I wanna do this right, because since the beginning of the show, I’ve seen this sign that says 'Do my gender reveal,'" Beyoncé said, in a moment that was captured by fans and shared to social media. "I just want to do it right! Do I have to open the envelope?"

Taking a small envelope from the fan, the silver-clad "Break My Soul" singer made sure to build up the suspense for a moment before opening the card and excitedly revealing the news, cheerfully squealing, "Girl!"

The announcement was met with wild cheering from the thousands of concertgoers in attendance, and a beaming Beyoncé shared, "Congratulations! Congratulations, beautiful!"

She then lead the crowd in a countdown to properly share congrats with the parents-to-be on the big news.

Beyoncé has been putting her own daughter, Blue Ivy, in the spotlight recently, by having the 11-year-old performer join her on stage as a backup dancer at several recent concert stops. Check out the video below for more on Beyoncé's sweet mom moments from recent shows.

