Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Rumi, was on hand to watch her big sister, Blue Ivy, make a surprise appearance during Bey's Renaissance World Tour, and Rumi couldn't look prouder!
A fan account took to Twitter on Saturday morning and shared a one-minute video of the moment the 5-year-old, who also has a twin brother, Sir, cheered from a luxury box Friday night while sitting with friends and family at Stade de France in Paris.
The video was overlayed with the text, "POV: I saw Beyoncé's 3 children from my seat at Renaissance Tour," though there was no sign of Sir. The video then shows Blue Ivy on the big screen nailing the choreography, and after showing a snippet of the performance the video then cuts to Rumi and a friend holding a sign that read, "We Love You Blue!"
Moments later, Blue Ivy can be seen back in the luxury box sitting with a friend while still wearing her outfit from her surprise performance.
Beyoncé's fans were in pure delight after Blue Ivy made a surprise appearance. While in the middle of performing her The Lion King track, "My Power," Bey stopped and announced to the 80,000 fans to "give it up for Blue."
Blue Ivy, 11, matched her mother in a sequined jumpsuit and danced like a true pro. The concert was attended by a bevy of celebrities, including Natalie Portman, Lenny Kravitz, Selena Gomez, Pharrell Williams and Kris Jenner.
The tour heads over to London next for two nights (May 29-30) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
