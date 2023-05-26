As if Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour couldn't get any better, things leveled up when Blue Ivy made a surprise appearance Friday night in Paris, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

While in the middle of performing her The Lion King track, "My Power," Bey stopped and announced to the 80,000 fans who packed the Stade de France to "give it up for Blue." Blue Ivy, 11, matched her mother in a sequined jumpsuit and danced like a true pro.

The concert was attended by a bevy of celebrities, including Natalie Portman, Lenny Kravitz, Selena Gomez, Pharrell Williams and Kris Jenner. The tour heads over to London next for two nights (May 29-30) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It's not the first time Blue Ivy's made an appearance onstage with her famous mom. Blue Ivy did so back in January when she joined her mom for her first formal concert in four years in Dubai for the unofficial opening of the Atlantis the Royal Hotel. Bey and Jay's little one was decked out in a red outfit as Beyonce performed "Brown Skin Girl."

Beyoncé brought out Blue Ivy at the #RenaisanceWorldTour in Paris 💕 pic.twitter.com/Fun6AC56ei — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 26, 2023

Blue Ivy performing with Beyoncé. This is so cute! 😭 pic.twitter.com/UvhJX0CrcQ — BEYTHOVEN | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) May 26, 2023

Blue Ivy joins Beyoncé on stage in Paris to perform “My Power.” #RenaissanceWorldTourpic.twitter.com/qnHrkTC1FF — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 26, 2023

the tranquility of Blue Ivy after performing to more than 80k people 😭 pic.twitter.com/2GWl2gddtF — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) May 26, 2023

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

Blue Ivy's not shy about being in front of the cameras. As a 10-year-old, Blue Ivy nailed her first-ever live performance at the 2022 Oscars when she joined her mother during her powerful opening performance at the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California.

The singer was surrounded by dancers for her performance of "Be Alive," her Oscar-nominated track from the Will Smith-led biopic, King Richard. And who can forget Blue's cameo as a 9-year-old for Beyonce's fashion campaign for Adidas dubbed the "Halls of Ivy?"

Show business. It runs in the family.

