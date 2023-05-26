Blue Ivy Dances With Beyoncé During Surprise Renaissance World Tour Appearance in Paris
Beyoncé Sports Bee Couture for Renaissance Tour Opening Night in…
‘The Voice’: Gina Miles on ‘Crazy’ Win and Words From Niall Hora…
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Says Goodbye After 23 Seasons
Queen Latifah Shares 'Girls Trip 2' Update! (Exclusive)
'Vanderpump Rules': How Ariana Madix Envisions Her Life Post-Sca…
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Hollywood Mourns the Music Icon
Steph & Ayesha Curry on Why They Jumped at the Chance to Work To…
EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Reacts to 'Gilmore Girls…
Kim Kardashian Shares Perfect Man Wish List on ‘The Kardashians’…
Inside Celine Dion's Health Battle: What Is Stiff Person Syndrom…
How Heidi Klum Feels About Turning 50 and How She Plans to Celeb…
Cher, Oprah and Gayle King Remember Tina Turner With Touching St…
'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: Watch Ariana Madix Trash Tom Sandova…
Jana Kramer Talks New Music and Dating After Divorce (Exclusive)
Britney Spears Reunites With Mother Lynne Spears for the First T…
Khloé Kardashian Says She's Struggling to Bond With Her Son
Drew Barrymore Calls Ex Justin Long and Fiancée Kate Bosworth th…
Watch Gwen Stefani Surprise Blake Shelton at Epic 'Voice' Wrap P…
Ronnie Turner, Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Dead at 62
As if Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour couldn't get any better, things leveled up when Blue Ivy made a surprise appearance Friday night in Paris, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
While in the middle of performing her The Lion King track, "My Power," Bey stopped and announced to the 80,000 fans who packed the Stade de France to "give it up for Blue." Blue Ivy, 11, matched her mother in a sequined jumpsuit and danced like a true pro.
The concert was attended by a bevy of celebrities, including Natalie Portman, Lenny Kravitz, Selena Gomez, Pharrell Williams and Kris Jenner. The tour heads over to London next for two nights (May 29-30) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It's not the first time Blue Ivy's made an appearance onstage with her famous mom. Blue Ivy did so back in January when she joined her mom for her first formal concert in four years in Dubai for the unofficial opening of the Atlantis the Royal Hotel. Bey and Jay's little one was decked out in a red outfit as Beyonce performed "Brown Skin Girl."
Blue Ivy's not shy about being in front of the cameras. As a 10-year-old, Blue Ivy nailed her first-ever live performance at the 2022 Oscars when she joined her mother during her powerful opening performance at the Tragniew Park tennis courts in Compton, California.
The singer was surrounded by dancers for her performance of "Be Alive," her Oscar-nominated track from the Will Smith-led biopic, King Richard. And who can forget Blue's cameo as a 9-year-old for Beyonce's fashion campaign for Adidas dubbed the "Halls of Ivy?"
Show business. It runs in the family.
RELATED CONTENT:
Beyoncé Shares Pics From Her Extremely Stylish Date Night With JAY-Z
Beyonce, JAY-Z Buy Most Expensive Home Ever Sold in California: Report
Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour in Glittering Style
Related Gallery