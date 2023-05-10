Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour in Glittering Style

Beyonce has officially kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour and she did so looking like a billion bucks!

Queen B opened her sold-out show Wednesday at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden with "Dangerously in Love" and rocked the hell out of a silver jumpsuit for the performance. The fashion show/concert continued with "Flaws and All," "1+1," "I'm Goin' Down" and "I Care" before she moved on to tracks from her Renaissance album, which she dropped last July.

According to The New York Times, Beyonce opted for "futuristic fashion choices" with an "iridescent-effect minidress; a shimmery gold bodysuit festooned with black opera gloves covering strategic locations" and "a black-and-silver suit that resembled royal armor." The outlet reported that, at one point, she was seen dressed in "sci-fi bee chic: a yellow-and-black leotard with cutouts and sharp angles, and knee-high black boots."

All in all, Beyonce performed 37 tracks for nearly three hours -- with no opening act! -- in front of 46,000 fans. It's her first solo run onstage in seven years. And, with 57 scheduled performances, Forbes predicts Beyonce could earn nearly $2.1 billion (that's a whopping $37 million per show) and outearn Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour by around $500 million.

Opening night of Beyoncé's #RenaissanceWorldTour in Stockholm, Sweden — a thread! pic.twitter.com/YPVtahlB9m — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 10, 2023

Beyoncé was on stage rockin' and we're stir crazy! #RenaissanceWorldTourpic.twitter.com/s8ZliMcIJV — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 10, 2023

We feel like fallin' in love with Beyoncé's #RenaissanceWorldTour and it's only night one! pic.twitter.com/cycAFciuLJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 10, 2023

🪩 | Blue Ivy and JAY-Z at the Friends Arena pic.twitter.com/LGVBle8XX0 — Beyoncé Press. 🪩 | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) May 10, 2023

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy were front and center when Bae took the stage. It was quite the scene, as Beyonce has not toured on her own since 2016, when she kicked off her Formation Tour. Fans would not get a glimpse of her again until April 2018 when she headlined Coachella. Two months later, Beyonce and Jay-Z kicked off a four-month tour for their joint On the Run II Tour.

The European leg of Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour will make stops in Belgium, the U.K., France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and Poland before the North American leg part of the tour kicks off July 8 in Toronto.

Prior to the Renaissance Tour, Beyonce had a bit of a warmup back in January when she hit the stage for the unofficial opening of the Atlantis the Royal Hotel in Dubai, where she opened with a rendition of Etta James' 1960 classic "At Last."

At one point during her jaw-dropping performance, Beyonce was raised 16 feet into the air "amidst one of the world's unique performance fountains, Skyblaze. Surrounded by a field of water and fire, a powerful rendition of 'Drunk in Love' closed the magnificent and awe-inspiring show."

That concert in Dubai was Beyonce's first proper live show since she hit the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa in December 2018.

