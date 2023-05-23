Beyoncé Shares Pics From Her Extremely Stylish Date Night With JAY-Z

Beyoncé and JAY-Z had a date night ahead of her Renaissance World Tour concert in the U.K., and the couple oozed luxury and style.

Bey took to Instagram on Monday and shared a carousel of photos showing the couple out and about on a date. Queen B donned a revealing black top with an oversized pinstripe blazer, pinstripe shorts and thigh-high black leather boots. She capped the look with flowing locks and a black little purse.

Jay opted for a casual yet stylish look, with white khakis and a suede vest over a black sweater. Bey had fun posing for the photos, at times standing behind her husband and poking her head out just enough to show her angelic face and flash her billion-dollar smile.

It appears the couple hit up Oswald's, a members-only joint in London's Mayfair district, where they sipped on some rosé and indulged on caviar-topped oysters. Beyonce's in the U.K. for her Tuesday night Renaissance concert at Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England, which is about five hours north of London.

The doting couple has lots to celebrate these days. On top of her Renaissance Tour in full swing right now, the pair recently just purchased the most expensive home ever sold in California, after reportedly plunking down a whopping $200 million for a 30,000 square foot compound in Malibu.

And, not too long ago, JAY-Z topped Forbes' list of wealthiest person in hip hop, with a reported net worth of $2.5 billion.

See, reason to celebrate.

