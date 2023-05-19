Beyonce and JAY-Z just bought themselves a picturesque view of the Pacific Ocean -- and, on a clear day, quite possibly heaven -- after reportedly dropping a whopping $200 million for an opulent compound in Malibu.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, the power couple plunked down the small fortune (by their standards, anyway) for the 30,000-square-foot home in an area known to rich folks as Billionaire's Row. The outlet reports the purchase price makes the sale the most expensive real estate ever sold in California, surpassing the previous record of $177 million.

For the record, the most expensive piece of real estate ever sold belongs to the state of New York, where someone bought a New York City apartment for $238 million.

As for Bey and Jay's new digs, it's a beaut designed by Japanese master architect Tadao Ando, whom the outlet also reports is currently designing Kanye West's house, which is a stone's throw away from Jay and Beyonce. The all-concrete structure took 15 years to build, TMZ reports, and it seems the couple got quite a deal, considering the beachside palace was listed for $295 million.

While the final sale price is an astronomical figure to anyone who has ever purchased a state lottery ticket, it's seemingly a drop in the bucket for Beyonce and JAY-Z.

For starters, the "Holy Grail" rapper was named the wealthiest person in hip hop back in March, with a $2.5 billion net worth, according to Forbes. The rapper's net worth, the business outlet reported, makes him far and away the leader among his counterparts. P. Diddy is second on the list, but he's a distant second with a net worth of around $1 billion.

Then there's Beyonce, who in a shorter time has established herself as a dominant force in business, as she was named to Forbes' Most Powerful Women in Entertainment list back in December 2021.

More recently, Forbes estimates her Renaissance Tour -- with a total of 57 scheduled performances -- could earn nearly $2.1 billion (that's a whopping $37 million per show). If she accomplishes the feat, she could outearn Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour by around $500 million.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour May Surpass Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia Is Interning for Beyoncé's World Tour

Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour in Glittering Style

JAY-Z Is the Wealthiest Person in Hip Hop With $2.5 Billion Net Worth

Related Gallery