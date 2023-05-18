Natalia Bryant is that girl and she's working with the Queen Bey!

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's oldest daughter is interning for Parkwood Entertainment. Beyoncé took to her website to share the credits for her her Renaissance World Tour where everyone from the dancers, stage production crew, glam team and all the folks in between got a special shoutout.

Listed in the Parkwood Entertainment section with the "N's" is Natalie, Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter.

Natalia Bryant is interning for Beyoncé this summer? 🥲😭 pic.twitter.com/I8DbznmMd2 — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) May 17, 2023

So far, no additional details behind Natalia's exact role have been revealed, and neither she nor her mother haven't made mention of it on their respective social media accounts.

This isn't the University of Southern California student's first time working with the "Heated" songstress, whom she refers to as "Auntie BB." In 2021, Natalia was one of the models in the Ivy Park x Adidas' Halls of Ivy campaign. The commercial also featured Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's children, Deacon and Ava.

Natalia is in good company over at Team Bey. Beyoncé is listed as the director, executive producer and creative director, while Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, is listed for her work in costume direction. Also, social media superstar AMORPHOUS is part of the musical arrangements department and Les Twins, Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, have made their return as lead dancers.

In March 2022, ET spoke with Natalia who dished about her college experience.

"I’m loving everything," Bryant, who was in her first year, at the time told ET. "I feel like this whole year flew by so fast. It was everything I expected and honestly more. It was just everything. So I’m so happy to be with everybody that I like. I’ve just loved everyone that I’ve met."

Beyoncé kicked off her highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden. The European leg of the tour will make stops in Belgium, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany and Poland before the North American leg part of the tour kicks off July 8 in Toronto.

