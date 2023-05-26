Beyoncé Honors Tina Turner at Renaissance Tour in Paris Days After Legendary Singer's Death
Beyoncé honored Tina Turner at her Renaissance World Tour on Friday in Paris by requesting that the 80,000 fans in attendance to scream "so she can feel your love."
The sweet tribute at a packed Stade de France comes just two days after the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died peacefully on Wednesday at her home in Switzerland. She was 83. On that day, Bey paid tribute by releasing a statement underscoring just how much the late singer meant to her, personally and professionally.
Just days later, Beyoncé got an opportunity to honor her in front of thousands, reminding the fans in attendance that there's no Beyonce without the "Proud Mary" singer.
"If you're a fan of mine, you're a fan of Tina Turner, because I wouldn't be on this stage without Tina Turner," Beyonce said in video shared on social media. "So I want you guys to just scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance."
Following Turner's death, Bey's website paid homage to the singer by dedicating her homepage to Turner with a giant photo of the duo performing together at the 2008 GRAMMYs.
"My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way," Beyoncé wrote in her tribute. "You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."
In what's easily one of the most iconic duets in GRAMMY history, Turner, 68 at the time, and Beyoncé, 26, rocked the house with "Proud Marry." Turner donned a shimmering jumpsuit and Beyoncé opted for a sequined suit. Beyoncé was all smiles and in awe about having the honor to perform alongside a woman she had admired her whole life and who served as an incomparable influence.
Then, in 2019, Beyoncé penned a handwritten birthday letter for Turner's 80th birthday. In the letter, Beyoncé praised Turner as a trailblazer.
"You have paved the way and made it possible for another country girl to go after her dreams," she wrote, in part.
Turner died from natural causes at home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.
