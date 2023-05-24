Beyoncé is paying homage to her hero, Tina Turner, just hours after the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll died peacefully on Wednesday at her home in Switzerland. She was 83.

Queen B posted a touching tribute on social media and on her website with a 2008 photo of the duo's epic performance at the 50th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles.

"My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way," Beyoncé wrote in her tribute. "You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

In what's easily one of the most iconic duets in GRAMMY history, Turner, 68 at the time, and Beyoncé, 26, rocked the house with "Proud Marry." Turner donned a shimmering jumpsuit and Beyoncé opted for a sequined suit. Beyoncé was all smiles and in awe about having the honor to perform alongside a woman she had admired her whole life and who served as an incomparable influence.

When their performance ended, both bowed in respect for one another.

Beyoncé dedicates a special message to Ms. Tina Turner. 🤍#RestInPeaceTinaTurnerpic.twitter.com/z1uWndOS3N — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 24, 2023

Getty

Getty

Getty

Tina and Beyoncé ~ Proud Mary



Legend 💔 pic.twitter.com/h8B75NVX2a — HarrysGreySuit (@hrrysgreysuit) May 24, 2023

In 2005 when Turner was honored with a Kennedy Center Honor, Beyoncé belted out her rendition of "Proud Mary," while Turner beamed with pride. Also, on her 80th birthday in 2019, Beyoncé penned a handwritten birthday letter to Turner, in which she wrote, in part, "I have loved you for a lifetime. You have paved the way and made it possible for another country girl to go after her dreams."

In a statement to ET, the singer's rep said Turner died peacefully on Wednesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Turner's verified Instagram account also posted a statement confirming the tragic news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

For more coverage on Turner's death, see below:

Remembering Tina Turner: Rare Interviews and Unseen Moments With the Star This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Oprah Winfrey Pays Tribute to 'Role Model' Tina Turner After Her Death

Tina Turner, Legendary Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Dead at 83

Angela Bassett Reveals Tina Turner's Final Words to Her in Tribute

Related Gallery