Tina Turner, Legendary Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Dead at 83

The world has lost a musical legend. Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, has died, ET has confirmed. She was 83.

In a statement to ET, the singer's rep said Turner died peacefully on Wednesday after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. Turner's verified Instagram account also posted a statement confirming the tragic news.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the statement read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Born Anna Mae Bullock, the iconic performer got her start after moving to St. Louis when she was 16. It was there that she got involved in the music scene and met her future husband, Ike Turner. When Tina's recording of "A Fool in Love" became an instant hit, Ike changed her name to Tina Turner and she became the lead vocalist for what became known as the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

Tina and Ike were married in 1962 and went on to become a huge success together, releasing hits like "Proud Mary" and "Get Back." But Ike was physically abusive to his wife throughout their entire relationship, with Tina once claiming he broke her jaw. He controlled their finances and trademarked Tina's name, so she had no access to her own income.

Tina eventually filed for divorce in 1976, choosing not to fight for any of the assets they accrued together, except the rights to her stage name. After she signed with Capitol Records, she went on to release a number of popular songs, including her iconic 1984 album, Private Dancer. The single "What's Love Got to Do with It" won the GRAMMY for Record of the Year in 1985.

Tina released nine full-length studio albums, winning eight GRAMMYs, three GRAMMY Hall of Fame Awards and the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. She headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, received a Kennedy Center Honor for her contribution to the culture and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice -- the first time in 1991 with Ike, and the second time in 2021, weeks ahead of her 82nd birthday.

"Two-time Inductee Tina Turner worked hard to reimagine the role of a Black woman in rock & roll -- one that was firmly placed front and center. During her time in the duo Ike and Tina Turner (inducted in 1991), her electric onstage presence forever raised the bar for live performance," read a statement from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "Their hits 'River Deep–Mountain High' and 'Proud Mary' endure to this day. But this Queen of Rock & Roll went on to make music history again with her solo career (for which she was inducted again in 2021) and with her bravery in sharing her life story as a book, film, and Broadway musical. There was nothing her deep, robust voice couldn’t do, as displayed on her solo hits like 'What’s Love Got to Do with It' and 'Private Dancer.'"

After taking eight years away from the public eye for some much-deserved time off, she launched her final tour in 2008. The 50th Anniversary Tour began in October 2008 and went through May 2009 with a total of 84 sold-out dates across North America and Europe.

In 2019, the Broadway bio-musical Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, premiered at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City. Based on Tina's life and career, Tina chronicled her journey from the humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the icon that she is today as she dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race. Broadway and TV actress Adrienne Warren, who originated the role in the West End production, portrayed Tina onstage.

Tina took the stage during the curtain call on opening night to thank her fans and applaud the show. "This musical is my life, but it's like poison that turned into medicine," the singer told the crowd, adding, "I can never be as happy as I am now."

Love found the singer again soon after her divorce. In 1986, Tina met German music executive Erwin Bach, who was sent by her European record label to greet her at Düsseldorf Airport. The two married in a civil ceremony in July 2013, after dating for more than two decades.

Tina is survived by her adopted sons Michael and Ike Jr. Her sons, Ronnie Turner and Craig Turner, died in December 2022 and July 2018, respectively.

