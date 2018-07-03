Tina Turner's Oldest Son Dead at 59

Rest in peace, Craig Raymond Turner.

Tina Turner's oldest son has died, ET confirms. He was 59. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office tells ET that Craig was pronounced dead at his home in Studio City, California, at 12:58 p.m. on Tuesday.

"The call was reported as a suicide, gun shot wound," the spokesperson continues. "The next of kin has been notified. There will be an autopsy done and there is an investigator at the scene.”

Tina welcomed Craig with Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill in 1958, when she was just 18. She married Ike Turner four years later, in 1962, after which he adopted Craig.

Craig worked in the real estate business in the San Fernando Valley. Tina, 78, appears to be in Europe, as she was photographed at Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

ET has reached out to Turner's rep for comment.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Reporting by Steve Wilks.

