Tina Turner is celebrating her birthday with the help of her famous friends!

The music legend turned 80 on Tuesday, and in celebration of the milestone, a few other icons paid tribute to her in a heartwarming video.

Stars including Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ringo Starr of The Beatles and Pete Townshend of The Who sent her birthday wishes as well as Nile Rodgers, Bryan Adams and cast members from across the globe that perform in the musical, Tina, about her life.

While Cher was not featured in the video, she did tweet a birthday message for Turner along with the most amazing pic of the two of them.

"HAPPY♥️🎂♥️BIRTHDAY @LoveTinaTurner MY AMAZING FRIEND.WE’VE BEEN THROUGH A LOT," the 73-year-old singer wrote. "MAGICAL ONE.I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU,YOU GIVE ME STRENGTH,YOU ARE A FORCE,A🌪HURRICANE, A ⚡️LIGHTNING⚡️STRIKE,A LEGEND🙌🏻,AN ICON'👑,YOU ARE MY HERO✨🌟✨, YOU ARE MY FRIEND💋 Fave Pic."

Missy Elliott also honored Turner on Twitter, writing: "@LoveTinaTurner We Celebrate your 80th today! It’s so IMPORTANT for us to KNOW OUR HISTORY in music because of artist like #TinaTurner who KICKED DOWN DOORS & left them open for artist like MYSELF & MOST of your FAVS🙂🙌🏾 WE ❤️ YOU TINA 🍰🎂🎉🎈"

In addition to all the celebrity tributes, Turner shared a birthday message of her own! "Well, I look great," she said with a laugh. "I feel good. I've gone through some very serious sicknesses that I'm overcoming. So, it's like having a second chance at life. I'm happy to be an 80-year-old woman."

Turner's big birthday comes less than a month after she hit the stage for the opening night performance of the Broadway bio-musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

“This musical is my life, but it’s like poison that turned into medicine,” she told the star-studded audience, which included Oprah Winfrey, Tiffani Haddish, Spike Lee, Anna Wintour and Whoopi Goldberg. “I can never be as happy as I am now.”

