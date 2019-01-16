Victoria Beckham knows how to have a fun time!

The former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer and pals Ken Paves and Derek Blasberg had a memorable Tuesday night, attending Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at London's Aldwych Theatre. Beckham, 44, took to Instagram Stories to share how she snuck in hip flasks full of Don Julio 1942 for her and her besties.

"So me and Derek and Ken and my mom are going to the theater and I've been told that we might not like the wine list. So here we go," Beckham explained as she filled the flasks. "So a lot of preparation is going into making sure that me and Derek and Ken have the right beverage whilst we're at the theater."

"I brought everybody hip flasks," she continued. "We're all prepared... do any of your other famous friends do this? Absolutely not! Take that, Karlie Kloss!"

The night went so well, in fact, that Beckham and her crew went backstage and learned a special dance with the musical's lead, Adrienne Warren.

"So much fun tonight!!! #TinaTurnerMusical @derekblasberg @kenpaves x kisses @adriennelwarren @tinaturner that was the best performance I have ever seen!!!!! X WOW," Beckham captioned her video.

Later in the night, as she headed back home, the fashion icon joked about being worried that her "tan may have run with all the dancing." "Well at least we got some cardio in," she wrote on her IG story.

In other VB news, Beckham shot her first video for her new YouTube channel on Wednesday. The brunette beauty shared a behind-the-scenes look at the production on her Instagram.

While Beckham may be focusing on her fashion empire and new YouTube endeavors, her former group mate, Emma Bunton, told ET last month that she was attempting to coax Beckham to join the Spice Girls reunion.

Watch below to hear what she said.

