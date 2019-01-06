David and Victoria Beckham Share a Rare PDA Moment at Fashion Show

David and Victoria Beckham are so in love!

The longtime couple -- who tied the knot in 1999 -- attended the Kent & Curwen show as part of London Fashion Week Men's in London, England, on Sunday and couldn't help but engage in some sweet PDA.

Inside the event at Two Temple Place, David, 43, and Victoria, 44, were spotted sharing a sweet kiss on the cheek while seated at their table. With a red rose in between them, David leaned over to give his wife a peck on her cheek, which she returned by puckering her lips on his cheek.

Victoria also offered her fans "kisses" from the couple in a post on her Instagram Story.

The sweet moment was just one of many, with the couple laughing, talking and seeming to have a splendid time at the debut of the line, for which David is a co-owner.

David and Victoria also posed for a stunning picture in front of a staircase to show off their fashionable looks. Both Beckhams opted for gray suits, David pairing his darker jacket and slacks with a white shirt, and Victoria opting for a ruffled pink shirt under her lighter suit of her own design.

Additionally, the couple posted about the show on their Instagram accounts, with Victoria expressing pride in her husband and David gushing about having his family by his side.

While the fashion show may appear to be a romantic occasion, it was actually a family affair! The couple's eldest child, 19-year-old Brooklyn, joined his parents for the event. Wearing dark pants, a white collared shirt and a newsboy cap, Brooklyn brought along his girlfriend, 21-year-old model Hana Cross, as his date. David and Victoria also share Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7.

Brooklyn and Hana were seen entering the venue with Victoria, and the trio later joined David and clothing designer Kim Jones at the event.

Hana -- who sported a cream sweater and dark pants -- took to her Instagram account to share a pic of herself with both Brooklyn and David at the fashion show, calling it "amazing."

Victoria and David also shared snaps with their son to their Instagram accounts.

