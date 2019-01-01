The Beckham family knows how to do New Year's!

David and Victoria Beckham rang in 2019 with anything and everything you could have ever wanted: friends, family, a few famous faces and a lot of fireworks! The sweet couple posted tons of pics and videos from their night to social media, including a heartwarming photo with their children.

"Happy New Year from us all ♥️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven ♥️," David, 43, captioned a fashionable photo that saw him huddled behind his family, Brooklyn, 19, Cruz, 13, Victoria, 44, Harper, 7, and Romeo, 16. Victoria captioned the same shot "Happy New Year!!!! Xxx lots of kisses from us all!! Xx 😘 I love u."

The fashion designer also shared a sweet "girl power" snap with Harper, while her Instagram Story featured videos of Liv Tyler showing off her dance moves to the Spice Girls' "Stop" and David Gardner singing Queen with Victoria's husband. "And they say I can't sing!" the mom of four joked.

Instagram

Instagram

David also put on a show for guests with his oldest son, Brooklyn, after enjoying a massive fireworks display with his other children.

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

And while David and Victoria didn't put their New Year's kiss out there for the world, Brooklyn's girlfriend, wasn't afraid to post hers. "I love you!" 21-year-old model Hana Cross wrote alongside a photo of her and Brooklyn kissing at midnight.

Instagram

David and Victoria will celebrate 20 years of marriage this year, and in a recent interview on Australia's The Sunday Project, the former soccer star revealed that making it that long hasn't been easy.

“To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work,” he admitted. “It becomes a little bit more complicated.”

“Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference, and I’ve noticed that with my children,” David continued. “The thing we have to do is protect our children.”

See more on the couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria and David Beckham Bring Brooklyn Out For a Fashion Awards Family Night

Emma Bunton Reveals How She Plans to Coax Victoria Beckham to Join the Spice Girls Reunion (Exclusive)

Victoria Beckham on the Matching Couple Outfit She Wouldn't Wear Again

Related Gallery