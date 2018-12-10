Beckhams’ night out!

David and Victoria Beckham escorted their eldest son, Brooklyn, to the 2018 British Fashion Awards on Monday.

The stunning trio wowed on the red carpet at the glitzy event, with David, 43, and Brooklyn, 19, looking dapper wearing suits and smiles, while Victoria donned a draping, long black gown, adding a splash of color via bright red nails.

“Excited to be supporting @britishfashioncouncil tonight at The Fashion Awards,” David wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an amazing first year as their Ambassadorial President - good luck to all the nominees! I’m also really proud to be here with @victoriabeckham tonight – her nomination is recognition of the incredible business she has built over the last 10 years, have a great evening #FashionAwards.”

Victoria echoed his post, writing, “So happy to be at the #FashionAwards tonight with @davidbeckham in his first year as Ambassadorial President and proud to have been nominated in the category of British Womenswear Designer of the Year in my brand’s tenth year. Wearing my wrap front evening #VBSS19 dress X Kisses #VBSince08.”

Proud dad David shared a snap of him with Brooklyn outside the venue on his Instagram Stories, writing “My handsome son,” while tagging the budding photographer.

He also posted a pic of Brooklyn with musician Loyle Carner inside the event, captioning the photo, “The boys.”

Celebrities including Rita Ora, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Watts and Penelope Cruz attended the awards ceremony, along with Kendall Jenner, who had all eyes on her as she turned up in a see-through, gold mesh gown.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also made a surprise appearance at the event, to present her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller from Givenchy, with the Designer of the Year award.

Speaking about the fashion industry before announcing Waight Keller as the winner, Markle praised the changing nature of fashion.

“I recently read an article that said the culture of fashion has shifted from one where it was cool to be cruel to now, where it’s cool to be kind,” said Markle, whose baby bump was on full display in a black, silk velvet asymmetrical Givenchy Haute Couture outfit, designed by Waight Keller. “To that point I feel especially proud to announce tonight’s winner who, yes, is a British designer, leading on the global stage with vision and creativity, but also with incredible kindness, which is why when I met her for the first time 11 months ago I knew that we would be working very closely together.”

See more on Markle, and the royal protocol she broke at the event, below.

