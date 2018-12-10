How Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol With Her Fashion Awards Glam

Another day, another royal protocol out the window for Meghan Markle!

The game-changing royal once again defied the apparent rules by rocking up to the 2018 British Fashion Awards in London, England, on Monday with a very un-royal manicure.

Among the list of things people thought Markle would've had to give up after marrying Prince Harry, was dark nail polish.

However, the 37-year-old former actress’ glossy dark nails were on full display as she took the stage cradling her baby bump, while wearing a black, silk velvet asymmetrical Givenchy Haute Couture outfit, designed by Clare Waight Keller, who also designed Markle's wedding dress.

According to reports, the Queen prefers a sheer pink mani herself and other royals usually wear light or nude colors.

It’s not the first time Markle, who was reported to be struggling with royal rules in July, has marched to the beat of her own drum.



She has posed for selfies despite this being another supposed no-no, and unlike other royals, Markle and Harry haven’t shied away from public displays of affection.

The Duchess was a surprise guest at Monday’s event, where she announced Waight Keller as the Designer of the Year.

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images

In her speech, Markle talked about the importance of fashion uniting women.

“As all of you in this room know, we have a deep connection to what we wear,” Markle said. “Sometimes it's very personal, sometimes it's emotional. But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it's about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women. When we choose to wear a certain designer, we're not just a reflection of their creativity and their vision but we're also an extension of their values -- of something in the fabric, so to speak, that is much more meaningful."

See more on Markle and the awards below.

RELATED CONTENT:

NEWS: Meghan Markle Delivers Heartfelt Speech on How Fashion Should Empower and Unite Women

NEWS: Meghan Markle Cradles Growing Baby Bump as She Honors Her Wedding Dress Designer -- Pics!

NEWS: Kendall Jenner Rocks Risque Look at British Fashion Awards

Related Gallery