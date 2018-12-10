Kendall Jenner Rocks Risque Look at British Fashion Awards

Kendall Jenner left little to the imagination as she rocked up to the 2018 British Fashion Awards wearing a sheer, sparkling gown on Monday evening.

The 23-year-old model, who has sported several super-revealing looks over the years, turned heads as she hit the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall wearing the long-sleeved, gold mesh dress, with a risqué split, which showed off her toned legs, extending all the way to her hip.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s panties, chest and rear could be glimpsed through the backless outfit, which she accessorized with nude heels and square earrings.

In contrast, Jenner covered up in a black-and-white jumpsuit when she last attended the British Fashion Awards four years ago.

She was one of many fashionistas attending this year’s ceremony, where designers were honored with various achievements.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In an exciting moment for the audience, Meghan Markle surprised everyone by turning up to present the Designer of the Year award to her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Before announcing the winner she spoke about the importance of fashion empowering and uniting women.

See more on Jenner and the awards below.

