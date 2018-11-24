Kendall Jenner Jokingly Boos Tristan Thompson at Basketball Game

Kendall Jenner is keeping Tristan Thompson on his toes.

The 23-year-old model appeared to be sending a few boos in Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend's direction as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. A fan captured the moment on video and promptly posted it to Twitter, where the clip has been circulating since.

While Jenner jokingly heckled Thompson -- who made headlines for allegedly cheating on Kardashian earlier this year (the scandal is now playing out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians) -- she was also seen cheering on 76ers player Ben Simmons, whom she was romantically linked to over the summer. And Thompson didn't seem to be too upset by Jenner calling him out, as the two were seen hugging it out later in the game, while Kardashian commented on the situation on Twitter.

"Look at my baby heckler 👀📢 I’m dying at Kenny trying to heckle on the low low! #ItDidntWork," the new mom wrote.

The NBA player appears to be on good terms with the Kardashian-Jenner family, despite some fans' speculation over him and Kardashian spending Thanksgiving in Cleveland, Ohio, while the rest of the family enjoyed the holiday together across the country. The Good American designer took to Twitter on Friday to shut down the haters, saying "y'all are reaching."

"I’ve spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I,” she said. “My sisters and I are perfectly fine, thank you! All of their families were able to travel but TT being in season, he can not.”

"The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol,” Kardashian added.

A source told ET that the reality star wanted to host "special" meal with Thompson and their daughter, True.

"Khloe put together an incredible Thanksgiving dinner in Cleveland with Tristan. This Thanksgiving is special to the couple as it’s True’s first one," the source said. "They had a bunch of friends join them and celebrated what they are most thankful for this year: True."

