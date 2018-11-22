Jacob Black must have been watching a lot of Keeping Up With the Kardashians back in the day!

In honor of the 10th anniversary of the first Twilight film, star Taylor Lautner poked fun at his werewolf character, Jacob, by posting a throwback photo of his luscious long locks alongside a 2014 photo of Kendall Jenner.

“It’s been 10 years exactly since Twilight was released in theaters,” Lautner, 26, captioned the funny Instagram post. “I thought I should take this moment to thank every single fan who has supported the franchise over the last decade, but also to thank Kendall Jenner for being my hair insp. back in 07’. Thank you fans. And thank you Kendall. #headandshoulders.”

The side-by-side photos feature a sleek-looking Kendall with the heading, “Expectation of hair behind the ears,” and a long-haired shot of Lauter, which reads, “Reality.”

ET spoke with several of the cast’s biggest stars ahead of the anniversary of the beloved film adaptation and they opened up about the experience working on the movie.

