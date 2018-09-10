Robert Pattinson is all for becoming Edward Cullen again!

The 32-year-old actor recently discussed Twilight's upcoming 10th anniversary on Nov. 21, and revealed that he'd be down to reprise his role as a lovelorn vampire.

"I was literally just talking to my agent about it," he quipped during an interview with Variety. "The amount of time I’ve spent moisturizing, I am ready to play 17 at a moment’s notice. Ready! I've got the Botox out! I can do it."

Pattinson's joke is clearly poking fun at his more than 100-year-old character who's stuck in a 17-year-old's body for all of eternity. In the flick, vampire Edward falls in love with a human named Bella Swan, who was played by Pattinson's ex, Kristen Stewart.

"Whenever anyone says [Twilight’s] their guilty pleasure, it’s like, you say guilty, what you really mean is just pleasure," Pattinson said of fans of the series.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart at 'Twilight' premiere on Nov. 17, 2008 in Westwood, California. Lester Cohen/WireImage

As for hitting the 10-year mark, Pattinson can hardly believe it's been that long since he began the hit franchise, which concluded in 2012 with The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.

"It definitely doesn't feel like 10 years ago," he admitted. "I feel like I stopped mentally progressing around the time when I started doing those movies, so it feels like not a day has passed.”

Stewart agreed when talking to ET's Lauren Zima last month.

"Yeah, it has been a long time," the 28-year-old actress said. "I don't know, it is funny, I have also lived in the same neighborhood for 10 years and I thought about that the other day, and I was like, oh god, you know a decade ago it wasn't as crowded, and I was like, that is bizarre to be able to say that. So, same, just cause ... certain things, certain memories will be close to you forever. So, it will never be normal to say something was that long ago, and I feel that way about that too."

