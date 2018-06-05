Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson Reunite at Lily-Rose Depp's Birthday Party: Pics

Twilight fans, rejoice!

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson reunited at Lily-Rose Depp's 19th birthday party at the Chateau Marmont on Friday night. The former co-stars -- and real-life exes -- were both snapped at the soiree, Pattinson clad in a hat, jeans and sneakers. Last week, it was announced that Pattinson will co-star with Depp in the upcoming Netflix film The King alongside Timothee Chalamet.

GAMR / BACKGRID

GAMR / BACKGRID

E! Newsquotes an eyewitness who says that the pair spent a few minutes chatting in the valet area during the party, and appeared "friendly" and on "good terms."

"Kristen smoked a cigarette and Rob stood and talked to her quietly," the eyewitness tells the outlet. "They were both serious, but stood together alone behind a car and exchanged a few words."

Stewart and Pattinson began dating after they met on the set of Twilight in 2008, though they split in 2012 when Stewart was photographed kissing her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. Stewart publicly apologized to Pattinson after the photos were published, her emotional statement reading, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

Since then, both have moved on. Stewart, 28, hasn't been shy about showing PDA with model Stella Maxwell, and 32-year-old Pattinson was engaged to singer FKA Twigs for two years, though they reportedly split last October.

In a 2014 interview with Esquire UK, Pattinson reflected on the headline-making cheating scandal, which even had now-president Donald Trump tweeting about it.

“S**t happens, you know?" Pattinson commented. "It's just young people… it’s normal! And honestly, who gives a s**t?"

"The hardest part was talking about it afterwards," he continued. "Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can’t predict. It's like that scene in Doubt, where he's [Philip Seymour Hoffman] talking about how to take back gossip? They throw all those feathers from a pillow into the sky and you've got to go and collect all the feathers."

In 2016, Stewart also talked candidly about their relationship.

“People wanted me and Rob to be together so badly that our relationship was made into a product," Stewart told T Magazine. "It wasn’t real life anymore. And that was gross to me."

"I would never talk about any of my relationships before, but once I started dating girls it seemed like there was an opportunity to represent something really positive," she added about being more open with her relationships after Pattinson. "I still want to protect my personal life, but I don’t want to seem like I’m protecting the idea, so that does sort of feel like I owe something to people."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kristen Stewart Says She's Been 'Deeply in Love With Everyone' She's Dated, Is Open to Having a Boyfriend Agai

Robert Pattinson Shirtless and Jogging Barefoot on the Beach Will Give You Edward Cullen Daydreams

Robert Pattinson Reveals He Went to Therapy, Talks Extreme Efforts to 'Disappear' After 'Twilight'