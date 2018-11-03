Mackenzie Foy has come a long way since her Twilight days.

The 17-year-old actress is now starring in Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, but she credits the vampire franchise for preparing her for the rest of her career.

"Being on Twilight, that was my first film. So everything I learned on that set, I was learning for the first time," Foy told ET's Courtney Tezeno at the Nutcracker premiere on Monday. "That was a film that I really knew, and understood what a film is and how it worked. So anything that I did in that process really prepared me for the rest of my career."

Foy played Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's on-screen daughter, Renesmee, in Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2. While it's been six years since the final film was released, Foy still keeps in contact with her Twilight parents.

"I do. I do try to. They were just amazing people," she expressed. "I have so many wonderful memories just working with them and hanging out with them. So I do try to talk to them."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

As for her current film, Foy admits that "it's really pretty cool" to play a Disney princess. "I'm a huge Disney fan so being able to be in a Disney film, and being a Disney princess, is just, like, 'Oh my goodness!' It's so cool. It's amazing. It really is."

The rising star also teased a couple changes to the holiday classic. "I don't want to be person that spoils [anything], but there's a couple of really, really exciting twists and turns in this film that I think you're really going to like," she shared.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is now in theaters.

