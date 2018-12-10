Meghan Markle is the epitome of pregnancy glow!

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night.

Markle, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, was radiant as she presented the Designer of the Year award to Clare Waight Keller, the creative director of Givenchy and the woman who designed her wedding dress.

The brunette beauty was stunning in a sleek, black one-shoulder gown by the designer, accessorized with gold bangles and strappy Tamara Mellon shoes, complemented by her slick, center-parted pulled-back 'do. The dress' fitted silhouette hugged her frame and showed off her growing baby bump, which she couldn't stop cradling.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

The duchess looked stunning as ever with minimal makeup, contoured cheeks, light pink lips and flawless, glowing skin.

In her speech, Markle addressed the personal connection between the person and the clothes and the importance of supporting female creatives.

"As all of you in this room know, we have a connection to what we wear. Sometimes it's very personal, sometimes it's emotional. But for me, this connection is rooted in really being able to understand that it's about supporting and empowering each other, especially as women."

Keller joined the duchess and actress Rosamund Pike onstage to accept her award. Markle and Keller shared a sweet embrace.

Getty Images

Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images

The designer thanked the duchess for the opportunity to create her now iconic wedding dress.

"I got to know Meghan on such a personal level, and to have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor and I can't thank you enough," Keller said.

For more on Markle, see below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Dad Addresses Her Rumored Feud With Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle's Dad Says He's 'Hand-Delivered a Letter' to Duchess' Mom Asking Why She Shut Him Out

Meghan Markle Is Getting a Musical About Her Life

Related Gallery