Meghan Markle Is Getting a Musical About Her Life

The Duchess of Sussex is about to get the musical theater treatment!

Meghan Markle will be the subject of BBC Radio 4’s “15 Minute Musical” series in a piece titled, “The Sixth in Line to Be King and I.”

According to The Telegraph, the style of the music will be “Rodgers and Hammerstein-inspired” and it will see radio actors “look ahead to what promises to be an exciting 2019 for the happy royal couple as they expect their first child in the spring.”

The 37-year-old former Suits star shouldn’t be too worried about the production as it is described as an “inspired celebration of Meghan Markle’s life to date.”

The Telegraph notes that Kensington Palace was not consulted about the contents of the musical, but the royal family seems fine with it, especially seeing as the BBC is going to have one member of the family, who is very fond of her, on the BBC Radio Christmas schedule — Prince Charles!

The Prince of Wales will be sharing musical moments that have shaped his life during a guest appearance on Radio 3’s Private Passions.

Meghan’s musical special will air New Year’s Day and British comedian and presenter Pippa Evans will tell the story as well as portray the Duchess.

This isn’t the first time a story has been told about Meghan’s life. Last May, Lifetime released a royal wedding movie called Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which followed the love story between Meghan and her now-husband, Prince Harry.

