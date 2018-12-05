Meghan Markle spoke at an event very close to Prince Harry’s heart on Tuesday evening. The Duchess of Sussex attended the Christmas Carol Service in honor of her husband's late friend, Henry van Straubenzee, who died in a car accident in 2002 at the age of 18.

The charity event raised money to support children’s education in Uganda, and Meghan read the poem, “Our Deepest Fear” by Marianne Williamson for the occasion.

Harry also gave an address and his brother, Prince William, who was not in attendance, penned a letter to have read at the event, thanking the patrons and donors for their generous donations.

After the private event, Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, were seen leaving St. Luke’s Church, with the mom-to-be in a navy dress that showed off her significantly larger baby bump.

Great to see the Duchess of Sussex support the Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund charity with a reading at this evening's carol service. Meghan & Harry attended together, William & Harry are joint patrons of the amazing charity which supports children's education in Uganda.

Another royal-adjacent guest at the event was Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Kate Middleton, who attended the service along with her husband, James Matthews. For the festive occasion, Pippa, who welcomed her son Arthur in October, wore a stunning burgundy coat with a fur collar.

The appearance is significant as rumors of a feud between Meghan and Kate have been swirling in recent weeks. A report from Britain’s The Telegraph newspaper claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge, 36, was left in tears following a bridesmaid fitting for her daughter Princess Charlotte ahead of Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May.

While Meghan and Harry attended the carol service, Kate also kept busy. The mother of three attended a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace alongside Queen Elizabeth II and wore Princess Diana’s Lover’s Knot tiara yet again.

A royal source had previously told ET that there “has been some tension” between William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, but also noted, "Meghan and Kate have different interests and lead different lives."

Just recently, Harry and Meghan announced their plan to move out of Kensington Palace and into the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, as they prepare to welcome their first child together this coming spring.

