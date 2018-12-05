An oldie but a goodie!

Kate Middleton clearly adores the Lover’s Knot tiara that once belonged to her husband Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana. The Duchess of Cambridge has sported the eye-catching headdress on several official occasions, most recently in October at a state banquet. On Tuesday, she once again donned the piece during an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps held at Buckingham Palace. The mother of three had her hair swept back in an elegant up 'do for the occasion and paired the tiara with drop pearl earrings and a bespoke silver embellished Jenny Packham gown.

Kate was joined by Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the glamorous event. Both the Queen and Camilla wore metallics for the occasion, stepping out in silver, gold, and white gowns.

It was the second event of the day for Kate, who also attended a Christmas reception for military families alongside her husband in London. At the event, the 36-year-old royal gave a touching speech to those whose families were deployed.

“Not only are we grateful for you coming here to join our party, but also for the sacrifices you make on a daily basis on behalf of the nation,” she told the crowd. “As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they’ve been trained for… I can’t imagine how it feels when your loved ones are away on active service over Christmas or at those special family moments.”

