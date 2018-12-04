Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama were able to link up while the former first lady promoted her new book, Becoming, in Southbank Centre in London, England, on Monday evening.

"The Duchess attended the event privately last night and had a conversation with Mrs. Obama afterwards," a source tells ET.

The conversation came shortly after Michelle spoke to Good Housekeeping UK about the advice she'd give the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her first child.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel -- from yourself and from others -- can sometimes feel like a lot,” Michelle, 54, tells the magazine.

“So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything," she continues. "I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it’s okay -- it’s good, even -- to do that."

Michelle goes on to marvel at how Meghan's newfound role grants her the ability to do good things.

“What I’d say is that there’s so much opportunity to do good with a platform like that," she notes. "And I think Meghan can maximize her impact for others, as well her own happiness, if she’s doing something that resonates with her personally."

Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, has long since had close ties to the Obamas. Back in June 2015, the former first lady and the 34-year-old royal had tea together, and discussed issues including support for veterans and Michelle's Let Girls Learn initiative.

In October 2017, Harry and Michelle surprised students at a Chicago school. The Duke of Sussex also spoke at the Obama Foundation Summit during that trip.

Former president Barack Obama even congratulated Harry on Twitter following his engagement to Meghan last November.

Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement. We wish you a lifetime of joy and happiness together. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2017

Last December, Harry interviewed the 57-year-old politician for BBC Radio. During their chat, the proud husband referenced the Duke's friendship with his wife. "You've gotten to know Michelle quite well, and she is a spectacular, funny, warm person," he gushed.

