Barack and Michelle Obama might just be the cutest couple of the century!

The former First Lady was hosting a huge event for her brand-new memoir Becoming in Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night and in the final moments of the show, attendees were treated to a special guest — her husband!



The former commander-in-chief took the stage with a bouquet of pink flowers for his wife as the crowd cheered. Afterward, Michelle clarified that these kinds of surprises aren’t exactly common on her book tour.



Then, as the pair stood up to exit the stage, Stevie Wonder’s classic “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” began playing and Barack couldn’t help busting out some hilarious dance moves, which the audience ate up.

And just before disappearing backstage, he twirled Michelle, now clutching her flowers. Afterward, she did a sweet curtsey.



Michelle is covering the latest issue of Essence magazine and in the cover story, she offers some advice some anyone hoping to find a partner as impressive as her husband.



“I think a lot of people don’t have a clear idea of what they should look for in a mate—and for a long time, I didn’t either,” she admits. “What drew me to Barack was that when I met him, he was already a fully formed individual. From our very first conversations, he showed me that he wasn’t afraid to express his fears and doubts, or that he might not have all the answers.”



“He could handle someone with her own passions and goals, someone who had ideas of her own,” she adds. “He relished it, in fact. I liked that…”

