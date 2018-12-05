An oldie but a goodie!

Kate Middleton clearly adores the Lover’s Knot tiara that used to belong to Princess Diana. The Duchess of Cambridge has sported the sparkly headdress on several official occasions, most recently in October at a state banquet, and on Tuesday night, she once again donned the piece at the annual Diplomatic Reception.

She wore her hair swept back in an elegant up-do with matching drop pearl earrings and a bespoke silver embellished Jenny Packham gown.

Kate was joined by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the glamorous occasion. Both Queen Elizabeth and Camilla also wore metallics for the occasion, in gowns of silver, gold, and white.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

It was the second event of the day for Kate, who also attended a Christmas Reception for military families alongside her husband, Prince William, in London. At the event, the mother of three gave a touching speech to those whose families were deployed.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Not only are we grateful for you coming here to join our party, but also for the sacrifices you make on a daily basis on behalf of the nation,” she told the crowd. “As someone whose husband has served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they’ve been trained for… I can’t imagine how it feels when your loved ones are away on active service over Christmas or at those special family moments.”

