Pregnant Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Solo Appearance in London

Meghan Markle continues her royal duties.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex made a surprise solo appearance at King's College London on Wednesday, where she attended the Association of Commonwealth Universities' gathering of university leaders and students.

The event explored how higher education can help build a better world, with Markle, 37, taking part in the discussion. The expectant mother looked chic in a black short-sleeve top, with her brunette locks slightly curled and parted down the middle.

During the event, Markle and guests discussed human trafficking and modern slavery, gender equality and inclusion, peace and reconciliation, and climate change and resilience, according to the ACU's website.

The unexpected appearance comes a day after the former Suits actress and Prince Harry attended the Christmas Carol Service in honor of her husband's late friend, Henry van Straubenzee, who died in a car accident in 2002 at the age of 18. The couple both spoke at the event.

On Monday, Markle also met with former first lady Michelle Obama during her book tour in Southbank Centre in London. "The duchess attended the event privately last night and had a conversation with Mrs. Obama afterwards," a source told ET.

