Prince Charles has quite the sense of humor!

The 70-year-old royal couldn't help but joke about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's list of baby names during a visit to the Australia House in London on Thursday.

"My son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia he and his wife were offered countless, thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby," Charles told the crowd, who broke out in laughter.

"Just between us," he teased, "I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the short list. But ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les."

Prince Charles is expected to officially unveil a new portrait of himself in Australia House in London. #9Todaypic.twitter.com/KDaagGMIsZ — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) November 22, 2018

Meghan and Harry recently returned from their 16-day royal tour, which took them to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The couple, who is expecting their first child together, did get in some talk about baby names at their last destination, where they picked names for newborn kiwi chicks during a visit to New Zealand's National Kiwi Hatchery.

Back home in the U.K., the newlyweds are preparing for a baby of their own -- and moving into some new digs. Kensington Palace revealed in a statement to ET on Saturday that Meghan and Harry will be moving out of their two-bedroom apartment on the palace grounds, and into the 10-bedroom Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle (where they took their engagement photos, and returned for their evening wedding reception).

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year," the statement read. "Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate."

