Meghan Markle's Dad Addresses Her Rumored Feud With Kate Middleton

Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, is responding to the reports of a rift between his pregnant daughter and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.



During Meghan's preparations for her wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge was reportedly “reduced to tears” over Meghan’s demands concerning Princess Charlotte’s dress, and she reportedly reprimanded Meghan for verbally attacking a member of her staff.



“I don’t recognize this person,” Thomas recently told the Daily Mail during a sit-down interview about the allegations. “The Meghan I know was always sweet, kind, generous. She was always demanding but never rude. I don’t want to say or do anything to hurt my daughter but I worry she is going to hurt herself.”



Thomas, a retired TV lighting director, also mentioned her upbringing in the shadow of Hollywood, where he says she learned respect for others.

“Meghan grew up on set,” he said. “I taught her to have respect for the crew. They can make you look good or awful. I don’t pretend to know what she’s like now.”



ET previously learned that Meghan and Harry are moving out of Kensington Palace to alleviate “some tension” between the couple and Kate and Prince William. They will be taking up residence at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.



"Meghan and Kate have different interests and lead different lives," the source added.



In his new interview, Thomas also shared his feelings on supposedly being shut out by his daughter as her relationship with Harry developed.



“I have been frozen out and I can’t stay silent,” he explained. “I have made dozens of attempts to reach my daughter via text and letters, but she and Harry have put up a wall of silence.”



"Everyone says, 'Why don’t I just shut the f**k up? That Meghan can’t speak to me because I’ll give away secrets.' But that’s bulls**t. I’ve been accused of every terrible thing you can think of," he added, explaining that he's sent several texts. "Her number hasn’t changed and they haven’t bounced back."

Meghan’s father also revealed that he’s attempted to reach her by way of her mother, Doria Ragland.

“I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles. I asked her why she was believing the lies,” Thomas explained. “I even hand-delivered a letter to Doria asking her why our daughter won’t speak to me."

