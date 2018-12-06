Kate Middleton has no problem teasing her hubby, Prince William!

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge joined her husband in Cyprus on Wednesday for a visit to a military base where they met with servicemen and women to offer their encouragement this holiday season.

The couple visited and opened the Oasis recreation center, which was newly decorated with bright yellow couches.

Seeing the fancy new furniture, William joked in front of the guests and royal reporters, “Keep the pizza off the sofas!” which prompted his wife’s response, "You’re a nightmare with that!”

At the event, William gave a rousing speech to the troops, saying, “We know this isn’t easy for you or your wives, husbands, children and friends back in the U.K. but on behalf of everyone at home, we’d like to say a big thank you. Thank you for your commitments and thank you for your sacrifices. We’re in your debt.”

👋 Saying hello to serving personnel and families on the base at @RAFAkrotiripic.twitter.com/lUSB5BGVyS — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 5, 2018

I love how excited this lady in pink is during the walkabout a little earlier! Kate told one wellwisher how Prince Louis is learning to wave and promised another little girl she would come back in a pink dress and crown... pic.twitter.com/YBbxVMAC5v — Emily Nash (@emynash) December 5, 2018

The couple also greeted the crowds waiting for them, which included some family members. Kate spoke with Rhian Davis, who has carrying her 10-week-old daughter, Dorothy.

The mother of three asked if little Dorothy was sleeping through the night and Rhian later told reporters that Kate told her that her own son, Prince Louis, was starting to wave.

William also spoke with a group of pilots and was overheard saying, “I told George this morning we were going to see the pilots today, and he said, ‘If you see a helicopter, can you take a picture?’"

The Duke of Cambridge, of course, was previously an air ambulance pilot, and has opened up about how the job has affected his mental health.

