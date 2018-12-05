London by night and Cyprus by day!

Kate Middleton and Prince William took a quick flight over to the island nation of Cyprus on Wednesday morning to visit members of the RAF Akrotiri forces in a part of their efforts to bring holiday cheer to those serving abroad.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked fresh-faced and upbeat as they touched down, despite a busy week of events.

The mother of three wowed in wide-legged black trousers and black heels with a white blouse and an olive green jacket over top. Kate, 36, wore her hair pulled half back and smiled as she greeted the service men and women.

Prince William, dressed in a blue suit, gave a touching speech to those gathered, thanking them for their service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at @RAFAkrotiri in Cyprus to meet Serving personnel, families living on the base, wider station personnel and members of the local community. pic.twitter.com/x5sR34QrvL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 5, 2018

"From my time in uniform, we both have known what it feels like to balance work commitments with your family life,” the 36-year-old royal said. "You all put duty first, so do your families, some of whom we had the chance to meet yesterday.

Meeting deployed personnel @RAFAkrotiri who are engaged on operations in support of Operation Shader, the UK’s contribution to the ongoing campaign against Daesh. pic.twitter.com/87QVlmRjlh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 5, 2018

Yesterday The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a Christmas Party at Kensington Palace, supported by @PoppyLegion, for families and children of deployed personnel from @RAFCGY and @RAFMarhamMedia serving in Cyprus. pic.twitter.com/MrrQIj4uz6 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 5, 2018

William went on to note, how much the public appreciated the service men and women’s efforts, saying, "We know this isn’t easy for you or your wives, husbands, children and friends back in the U.K. but on behalf of everyone at home, we’d like to say a big thank you. Thank you for your commitments and thank you for your sacrifices. We’re in your debt, and Catherine and I feel very lucky to be able to spend time with you today.”

The couple also hosted a Christmas reception for the families of service men and women on Tuesday in London.

The royal couple's holiday schedule has been packed. In addition to yesterday’s event for military families, Kate attended a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla.

