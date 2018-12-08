Meghan Markle's father, Thomas, is once again trying to publicly reconnect with his daughter.

The pregnant Duchess of Sussex has been on the outs with her dad for quite some time now, but the 74-year-old retired TV lighting director is done with being ignored, and has even asked his ex-wife, Doria Ragland, why Meghan is putting up "a wall of silence."

“I have been frozen out and I can’t stay silent,” Thomas told the Mail on Sunday in an interview published on Saturday. “I have made dozens of attempts to reach my daughter via text and letters, but she and Harry have put up a wall of silence.”

"Everyone says, 'Why don’t I just shut the f**k up? That Meghan can’t speak to me because I’ll give away secrets.' But that’s bulls**t. I’ve been accused of every terrible thing you can think of," he continued, adding that he's sent several texts. "Her number hasn’t changed and they haven’t bounced back."

Thomas, who says he hasn't spoken with Meghan since after her wedding, was involved in a staged paparazzi photo scandal prior to his daughter's nuptials. He then gave several negative and public paid interviews in which he bashed the royal family and Prince Harry. He later vowed to never disrespect his daughter and her husband by making any more negative remarks.

Now that the holidays are upon us, Thomas has even reached out to Meghan's mother, asking for her help.

“I’ve pleaded with her to pick up the phone. I wrote her a two-page letter and sent it by certified mail via her representative in Los Angeles. I asked her why she was believing the lies,” Thomas explained. “I even hand-delivered a letter to Doria asking her why our daughter won’t speak to me."

“If she would just speak to me, things could be different,” he continued. “I love Meghan very much. I want her and Harry to have a beautiful, healthy baby and a great life. But I want them to stop believing the lies.”

This new interview is the first one since October, when Thomas spoke about his daughter's pregnancy for the first time.

At the time, he explained how he didn't want "anyone to feel sorry for me" about finding out about the pregnancy on the radio. "Me not getting a call is most likely a misunderstanding about my two back-to-back heart attacks and me missing the wedding," he said at the time. "There has been so much misinformation and lies that perhaps made them mistrust me."

