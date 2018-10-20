Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is "filled with love" after finding out that his daughter is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry.

The 74-year-old retired TV lighting director revealed in a new interview with The Mail on Sunday published on Saturday, that he found out about the news on the radio.

"I was sitting in line waiting to cross the border when I heard the baby announcement on the car radio," Thomas said. "The first thing I thought about was holding Meghan in my arms as a newborn 37 years ago. I thought, 'My baby is having a baby.' It was a very proud moment."

"I was filled with love, joy and happiness for both my beautiful daughter and my son-in-law," he added. "A new baby is a blessing and I look forward to seeing a little Meghan or a little Harry."

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Meghan is pregnant. They also released a stated about how thrilled the Duchess' mom, Doria Ragland, was about the news.

“Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” Kensington Palace told ET in a statement. When asked whether her father had been notified or had a statement of his own, the palace declined to comment.

Thomas has been on the outs with his daughter in recent months after several negative and very public interviews, in which he bashed the royal family and Harry. During this most recent interview with The Mail on Sunday, however, he stated that he refuses to say anything negative about his daughter and her husband, and doesn't want people to "feel sorry" that he wasn't told the news of Meghan's pregnancy.

"I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me," he explained. "Me not getting a call is most likely a misunderstanding about my two back-to-back heart attacks and me missing the wedding. There has been so much misinformation and lies that perhaps made them mistrust me."

However, Thomas is still very much excited about Meghan's pregnancy, adding, "I wasn’t surprised by the baby announcement. Meghan loves children and she and Harry have been talking about wanting a family from the start. I’m delighted for them both. She’s always been wonderful with children and most of her friends have families so she’s used to being around kids. She will make a fantastic mother."

"I love my daughter and always will. She will be a great mom. I wish her and Harry nothing but the best," he expressed.

