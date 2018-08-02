Meghan Markle Leaning on Prince Harry and Close Friends Amid Drama With Her Father Thomas (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle has the unwavering support of her new husband, Prince Harry, and a few loyal gal pals in the wake of her father, Thomas Markle, continuing to speak out to the press, a source tells ET.

According to our source, Meghan is dealing with her father -- as well as her half-sister, Samantha -- speaking out negatively about the royal family by surrounding herself with a close group of friends and Harry. The source says Meghan and Harry have been hosting friends at their cottage in Kensington Palace, including Serena Williams and Meghan's best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney.

“Meghan doesn’t have a huge circle of friends and the recent weekends with Serena and Jessica were just what she needed,” the source tells ET. “The stress of her father’s continued indiscretion is upsetting but she’s coping with it the best way she knows how with the support of her husband and BFFs.”

The source says Meghan and Harry have been enjoying double dates with Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and also notes that the former Suits star is as close as ever to Mulroney.

“Serena and Alexis Ohanian have spent time with Meghan and Harry at their country house before the start of Wimbledon, and Jessica Mulroney just returned to London to support Meghan while she’s been dealing with the drama with her father," the source says. “Jessica was and still remains Meghan’s stylist ...she’s been at Meghan's side during the toughest time of her life.”

Above all, our source says Harry has made sure to support Meghan through her difficult family situation, adding that the 33-year-old royal has also introduced her to his own tight cicle of friends -- including polo player Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier. Figueras recently joked about being the third wheel to Harry and Meghan at a charity polo match, when the newlyweds shared a kiss onstage.

“Meghan has few very close friends and Harry has made sure that she knows she’s loved and supported," the source says. "Meghan is really settling into royal life. She’s been welcomed by Harry's close friends.”

“It’s been great for Meghan, when she’s been under so much stress because of her father and sister’s public attacks, to be able to have Harry get to know and double date with her friends and spend time with Harry’s married friends also,” the source continues. “Meghan is really looking forward to a busy fall and throwing herself into her royal life and work ahead. She’s always been devoted to her humanitarian work and is looking forward to making an impact with Harry.”

Last month, a source also told ET that Meghan and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, have also become "closer than ever," and have bonded through their shared interest in their Royal Foundation work. The two attended Wimbledon together in July -- their first solo outing together without husbands Harry and Prince William -- to watch Williams play, though she lost to Angelique Kerber.

Meanwhile, in Thomas' latest interview over the weekend, he claimed that he has officially been "cut off" from his daughter.

"I'm really hurt that she's cut me off completely," he told The Mail on Sunday. "I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off. Those numbers were disconnected, they no longer work. I have no way of contacting my daughter."

"Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died," he also said, referencing his previous health issues. "Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again."

ET recently spoke with royal expert Katie Nicholl, who explained how the royal family plans to deal with Thomas' controversial comments.

"The strategy at Kensington Palace, I understand, is, 'Say nothing, don't dignify these comments, these interviews, these articles with a response,'" Nicholl said. "The royal family has had more than their fair share of scandals. This won't faze them."

Meghan is presumably now looking forward to celebrating her 37th birthday on Aug. 4, which she'll actually spend part of at the wedding of Harry's close friend, Charlie Van Straubenzee. Harry is serving as the best man at the wedding, and Van Straubenzee also attended Meghan and Harry's nuptials in May.

