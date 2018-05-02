David Beckham Gets Emotional After His Son Brooklyn Surprises Him on His Birthday

David Beckham is getting spoiled on his birthday!

The former soccer star turned 43 on Wednesday and was showered with gifts and sweet birthday messages from his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their four kids -- Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 6.

The former Spice Girl began the day with a cute video of Harper reading her birthday card out loud and telling her dad that she loves him "so so much."

"Happy birthday daddy 💕💕💕 I love u so so much x Kisses from Harper Seven xxxx," Victoria captioned the clip. She also shared her own personal message alongside a pic of David with Cruz, Romeo and Harper.

"Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u @brooklynbeckham X," the fashion designer wrote.

Both Cruz and Romeo shared pics with their pops and wrote that he's the "best dad in the world."

But the cutest and most emotional moment happened when, while at dinner, Brooklyn, who is studying in New York City, surprised his dad.

"What are you doing here?" a surprised and teary-eyed David asks Brooklyn, who instantly hugs him.

Victoria and David also showed off all the gifts that he received on his special day.

Instagram Stories/David Beckham

Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories/Victoria Beckham

Instagram Stories

The family loves spending time together and frequently share their special moments on social media with their fans. ET spoke with Victoria during New York Fashion Week last year, where she opened up about her supportive husband and their beautiful family.

Watch below for more!

RELATED CONTENT:

Victoria Beckham Shares Video of Son Cruz Singing -- and It's Very Justin Bieber-Esque

Victoria Beckham Receives Adorable Birthday Wishes From Husband David and Kids

Victoria Beckham Poses With All of Her Beautiful Kids on Her ‘Birthday Eve’

Related Gallery