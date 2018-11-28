Victoria Beckham Gives Us a Lesson in Wearing Color for Winter

Victoria Beckham rocks red pants!

The fashion designer was seen in an unexpected bright ensemble on Wednesday. While most of us gravitate toward neutral, darker colors for winter, Beckham caught our eye immediately in a pair of red wide-leg trousers, a color-blocked knit and matching red chained bag, chicly tucked in her arms, all from her eponymous line.

Gotham/GC Images

New York's blustering winds didn't stop Posh Spice from making a fashion statement. Her vibrant ensemble is officially convincing us we need to add red to our winter wardrobe. When it gets even colder, the pop of color would look amazing against heavier outerwear.

Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Beckham recently announced she's launching a YouTube channel where she will be dishing on style advice. Perhaps we'll get tips on how to incorporate color like this covetable ensemble.

Emulate her look by shopping our similar, affordable picks below.

GET THE LOOK:

Zappos

Splendid Cashmere Blend Cascade Sweater $120

Banana Republic

Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant $90

Mango

Mango Chain Leather Bag $80

For more on the style star, peek ahead:

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

