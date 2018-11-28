Fashion

Victoria Beckham Gives Us a Lesson in Wearing Color for Winter

By Amy Lee‍
Victoria Beckham 1280
Gotham/GC Images

Victoria Beckham rocks red pants! 

The fashion designer was seen in an unexpected bright ensemble on Wednesday. While most of us gravitate toward neutral, darker colors for winter, Beckham caught our eye immediately in a pair of red wide-leg trousers, a color-blocked knit and matching red chained bag, chicly tucked in her arms, all from her eponymous line. 

Victoria Beckham in red outfit
Gotham/GC Images

New York's blustering winds didn't stop Posh Spice from making a fashion statement. Her vibrant ensemble is officially convincing us we need to add red to our winter wardrobe. When it gets even colder, the pop of color would look amazing against heavier outerwear. 

Victoria Beckham in striped sweater
Adrian Edwards/GC Images

Beckham recently announced she's launching a YouTube channel where she will be dishing on style advice. Perhaps we'll get tips on how to incorporate color like this covetable ensemble. 

Emulate her look by shopping our similar, affordable picks below. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Splendid striped sweater
Zappos

Splendid Cashmere Blend Cascade Sweater $120

Banana Republic red pant
Banana Republic

Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant $90

Mango red bag
Mango

Mango Chain Leather Bag $80

Victoria Beckham to Launch Style YouTube Channel

