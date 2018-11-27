Victoria Beckham may not be joining the Spice Girlsreunion tour, but according to Mel B, this could mean some famous females will be filling her shoes!

“You're asking the wrong person,” she first demurred when ET’s Nischelle Turner asked about all the celebs potentially joining them onstage. “I’m just gonna say yes, of course, it can happen. I'd have to check in with the other girls first.”



“I'm the one [that’s] always thinking about stuff like that, always,” she added. “And I'm the first one to say, ‘Let's do this and we'll introduce Taylor Swift on one song or Adele or Katy Perry.’ I think that's a great idea 'cause at the end of the day, it has to be a celebration.”

The 43-year-old singer also admitted that she’s sad Beckham won’t be joining the girls on the road.



“Yeah, it is disappointing, but it's not in some ways, because you have to be respectful of what she wants to do and you can't force anybody to do anything,” she stated. “But I still live in hope that she is going to join us, and she is a part of our band.”

She also offered some idea of what fans can expect to see at the upcoming shows, reiterating that they want them to feel like enormous parties.



“We want our fans to know that that this is going to be a celebration and we're going to go back in time,” she explained. “You know, it's going to be like when you first heard that song.”



Mel’s new’s memoir, Brutally Honest, hits bookshelves today.



