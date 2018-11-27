Gal Gadot isn’t just a talented actress, she’s also a gifted singer! And, should the right musical come her way, she’s ready to perform.

While walking the red carpet at the European premiere of Ralph Breaks the Internet in London on Sunday, the 33-year-old Wonder Woman star discussed her big singing debut in the film with ET and the possibility of joining a musical production.

“I always practice without knowing what for,” she revealed of her vocal abilities while rocking a gorgeous red pantsuit. “But it's been the first time I've ever sung in a movie and it's been great... I really liked it and I cannot wait to hear it tonight! Because I have not watched the movie yet, so it's gonna be my first time seeing it.”



When asked how she’d feel about participating in a musical someday soon, she replied, “Would love to do that!”



She also explained that the prospect of watching this movie with her 7-year-old daughter was a big reason she chose to take the role.



“I just imagined going to the premiere and taking my girl with me and watching this movie together,” she gushed. “After reading the script and seeing how amazing the message of this movie is I really wanted to… bring this out there to the world.”



In the film, she plays the fierce racer, Shank, who crosses paths with Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) when she and Ralph (John C. Reilly) visit the Slaughter Race game online in order to make some money. Naturally, they all break into song!

Ralph Breaks the Internet is currently in theaters.



