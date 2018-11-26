Don’t expect to see Tami Taylor on the big screen anytime soon!

Connie Britton appeared on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen where she was asked about the rumors of a Friday Night Lights movie based on the beloved TV series.

"Is that still being talked about?” the 51-year-old actress asked. "Guys, I just don’t think it’s going to happen. I don’t.”

Britton went on to explain her reasoning for shooting down the idea of a movie reboot.

"I think that the consensus is they want to just let it lie,” she noted. "I’ve kind of come full circle because I was all for it in the beginning. I think if we had done it early on. But now I really do see how special it is to be able to end a series in that way. It was just so beautifully done and beautifully arched. I think we kind of did it.”

The beloved Texas football drama ran for five seasons from 2006 to 2011 and co-starred Kyle Chandler, Taylor Kitsch, Jesse Plemons, Zach Gilford and Minka Kelly.

Later on WWHL, the longtime TV also pointed out, "It was already a movie. The movie came before the show!”

Britton also starred in the 2004 film of the same name, but played a different character.

"The movie was actually a recreation of the book, the Buzz Bissinger book, and that book was a journal that took place in the ‘80s,” she explained. "In the movie, we were playing actual characters, so I was playing a woman named Sharon Gaines and the coach was Coach Gaines. In the show, it was a different time period. It was modern day. We were fictional. It was an adaptation.”

NBC

Just because she doesn’t plan to reprise her role as Tami Taylor, doesn’t mean Britton isn’t holding on to some relics from FNL.

"I stole the parking sign that says ‘Parking for Tami Taylor Principle,’” the actress said, revealing it’s now located in the driveway of her home.

This isn't the first time the stars of Friday Night Lights have shot down reunion rumors. Plemmons and Chandler opened up to ET earlier this year about what it would take for them to reprise their roles. Watch:

RELATED CONTENT:

Bravo’s ‘Dirty John’: Go Behind the Scenes With Connie Britton and Eric Bana (Exclusive)

Connie Britton and Eric Bana Sizzle in the Mysterious First Look at Bravo's 'Dirty John'

Connie Britton: 'Nashville' Series Finale Was a 'Moment I'll Never Forget'

Related Gallery