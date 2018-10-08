Prepare for chills!

On Monday, Bravo dropped the first trailer for Dirty John, which promises to scratch that insidious Lifetime movie itch — and then some!

In the upcoming limited series event, Connie Britton plays Debra Newell, a Southern California businesswoman who is charmed by John Meehan, played by Eric Bana. The pair meet through an online dating site and sparks immediately fly. Although Debra’s daughters Veronica and Terra (Juno Temple and Julia Garner) protest the relationship, Debra is head-over-heels for her dashing suitor and in no time they are living together. That’s when John’s murky past starts to rear its head, leading to endless denials and manipulation.

The clip begins with a frantic 911 phone call before transitioning to the couple’s picture-perfect romance, and the moments it starts tio go off the rails. John is shown nosing around the family’s safe, as the girls question his motives and a strange dazed woman shows up inside their home. Interspersed are glimpses of a knife, bloody clothes and streaks of blood on pavement. The entire trailer is set to a soaring rendition of Flock of Seagulls' "I Ran (So Far Away)."

The series is based on the hit LA Times podcast of the same name, which tells the true story of John Meehan and a possible murder in Newport Beach, California, in 2016.

Here we go! Official #DirtyJohn trailer. The show premiers Nov 25 so Thanksgiving is HANDLED! Can’t wait for y’all to see it! #DirtyJohn@BravoTVpic.twitter.com/fSKEuzc4Nj — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) October 8, 2018

Britton also posted the trailer on Twitter, writing, “Here we go! Official #DirtyJohn trailer. The show premiers Nov 25 so Thanksgiving is HANDLED! Can’t wait for y’all to see it!”

Check out the trailer above.

RELATED CONTENT:

'House of Cards' Final Season: Robin Wright's Claire Battles D.C. in Newest Trailer

'Star Trek: Discovery' Gives First Look at Young Spock in New Season 2 Trailer

Clint Eastwood Runs From Bradley Cooper in Powerful First Trailer for 'The Mule'

Related Gallery