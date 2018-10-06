Young Spock is here! And he's got a beard!

Star Trek: Discoveryunveiled our first look at young Spock in a brand-new trailer for season two shown at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, and he's looking pretty groovy.

The trailer, which runs over two-minutes, dives deeper into the mysterious signals -- shown in the original trailer -- which Michael (Sonequa Martin-Green) is determined to uncover after her half-brother Spock (Ethan Peck) left Captain Pike's (Anson Mount) command.

In addition to that enigma (and the one of Spock's facial hair), we also got a look at Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and the return of Michelle Yeoh as Phillipa Georgiou.

During a recent interview with ET, Romijn confessed she was "floored" after hearing details about season two.

“I didn’t know the full story. I was asked if I’d be interested in a somewhat iconic role in the series and I jumped at the chance," Romijn told ET at the Hallmark Channel Television Critics Association dinner. "I was a Trekkie as a kid with the original series. After I was filled in with all the details -- after I said 'yes' -- oh man, I was floored. It was amazing.”

Shortly after Romijn's casting was revealed, the actress posted a tease of her look on Instagram. Romijn shared details of her nostalgic costume, which she says will hearken back to the "mustard yellow" uniforms of the 1960s from The Original Series.

“When they fit me, they fit me in the original gold uniform from Enterprise because Discovery takes place 10 years before the original series," she continued, adding she was "stunned" when she first slipped into her costume. "But when they fit me for that uniform, I was teary-eyed. Because Enterprise was shot in the ‘60s, we’ve gone with a little bit of a ‘60s flair, which is great. And being there on set, there’s a ‘60s vibe on set. The production is amazing. Just walking through the stages up there, it’s gorgeous -- really, really beautiful sets.”

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on Jan. 17. See more on the show in the video below.

